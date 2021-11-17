Garrett Bradbury Back With Vikings' Starting Offense at Wednesday's Practice

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and back working with Kirk Cousins and the starting offense ahead of a huge game against the Packers this weekend. Cousins confirmed that it was Bradbury, not Mason Cole, taking reps with the first-team during Wednesday morning's walkthrough.

“Great to have him back," Cousins said. "He’s ready to go, had a great walkthrough."

That would seem to indicate that Bradbury will get his starting job back this Sunday and going forward. Earlier in the week, Mike Zimmer declined to commit to a starting center against the Packers, saying they'd see how things unfold in practice.

“We’ve had that conversation," Zimmer said when asked if Cole has done enough to warrant staying in the lineup. "We’ll just have to see this week in practice. Bradbury hasn’t been here in two weeks, or I think he’s missed two weeks now. We’re just going to have to sort it out this week. But Mason’s done a really nice job. He’s done a terrific job. We’ll just try to figure this out. It’s better than having no options."

If Bradbury does indeed get the starting job back, it won't be a popular decision with Vikings fans. The 2019 first-round pick has been the worst pass-blocking center in the NFL in all three of his seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Cole was great in that area against the Ravens and serviceable against the Chargers.

With that said, Bradbury has more experience in this offense in terms of calling out protections and leading the unit. He's also a better run blocker than Cole due to his explosive athleticism, and Cole's track record playing center for the Cardinals in previous years suggests two good games isn't enough of a sample size to declare him the next Mick Tingelhoff.

We'll have to see how this situation develops throughout the week. Cole may also get some first-team reps as the coaching staff evaluates their options. Bradbury would seem to be the favorite to start on Sunday, but it's far from a guarantee at this point.

