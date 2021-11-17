Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Vikings Activate Harrison Smith From COVID List, Designate Patrick Peterson to Return to Practice

    The Vikings could get their top two defensive backs this week to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
    The Vikings' top two defensive backs will practice on Wednesday and if everything goes well this week, both appear to be on track to return against the Packers this week.

    Safety Harrison Smith was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after spending the minimum ten days on the list because he is unvaccinated and tested positive. Smith was placed on the list just a couple hours before the Vikings took on the Ravens in Baltimore a couple weeks ago. 

    Also, the Vikings designated cornerback Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve and begin practicing. That opens a 21-day window for him to be activated to the roster, but it may happen much quicker than that; Peterson appears to have a solid chance to suit up against Green Bay, though it'll depend on how his hamstring feels in practice.

    Rookie fourth-round pick Camryn Bynum stepped in for Smith and played remarkably well against the Ravens and Chargers, recording an interception, a sack, and 18 total tackles while grading out as the Vikings' best defensive player in both games, per Pro Football Focus. Regardless, Smith will obviously jump right back in as an every-down starter this week, assuming he's good to go health-wise. The Vikings could potentially draw up packages to get Bynum on the field as a third safety or big nickel to play alongside Smith and Xavier Woods.

    As for Peterson, he's missed the last three games with the hamstring injury he suffered late in the Week 6 game against the Panthers. Peterson said on his podcast that he's happy with where he's at in his rehab and is hopeful he'll be able to play this week, even hinting at a return on Twitter. However, he hasn't turned it fully loose just yet, so there's no way of knowing for sure whether or not he'll be cleared this week until he practices.

    Cameron Dantzler and Bashaud Breeland have been the Vikings' outside corners in Peterson's absence, with Kris Boyd serving — and struggling mightily — as the No. 3 option. If Peterson is able to play, the decision between Dantzler and Breeland at the other spot will be an interesting one.

    We'll have to monitor the status of Smith and Peterson, particularly Peterson, this week, but it looks like the Vikings could get both back from multi-game absences. That would be huge as they head into a crucial matchup with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

