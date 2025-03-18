PSG

Ligue 1 Game Between PSG vs Nantes Set to Be Rearranged

PSG are trying to clear the diary with efforts firmly fixed on Champions League progression against Aston Villa.

Dylan Chavasse

Paris Saint-GermainThe Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes looks set to be rearranged to give the French side the best possible chance of progression in the Champions League.

The Parisians face English side Aston Villa over two legs in the Quarter-Finals, having beaten another English side in Liverpool in the last round to progress.

The game was initially scheduled for the weekend of 12/13 April, but following a request from the Parisian side to the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel), it now looks as if it will be moved to give Luis Enrique’s side the best chance at recovering between the two Villa games.

PSG’s next five fixtures - if Nantes game is moved

Saint Étienne vs PSG - Sat, March 29 - Ligue 1

Dunkerque vs PSG - Tue, April 1 - French Cup Semi Final

PSG vs Angers - Sat, April 5 - Ligue 1

PSG vs Aston Villa - Wed, April 9 - Champions League QF First Leg

Aston Villa vs PSG - Tue, April 15 - Champions League QF Second Leg

Naturally, Nantes aren’t best pleased with the decision to move the game being taken over their heads. They appealed to the LFP, but they’ve decided to side with the Parisians and grant their request, leaving Nantes with a two-week break between away games against Nice and Rennes. The latter is a game known as the Derby Breton (Brittany Derby).

They are searching for the last couple of wins that should guarantee them Ligue 1 safety ahead of next season.

In the last league fixture against Nantes, Achraf Hakimi scored an early goal for PSG, but it wasn’t enough to secure the three points as Nantes fought back to draw 1-1. They are currently sat in 13th with 27 points, six clear of Le Havre who would contest the relegation play-off were the season to end at the time of writing.

PSG host Aston Villa on Wednesday, April 9, before the return leg is played at Villa Park on Tuesday, April 15.

Villa are managed by ex-PSG boss Unai Emery and have looked good in the Champions League this year. They navigated a potentially challenging Club Brugge tie in the Round of 16, and their reward is a trip to Paris to play PSG.

It will be their second trip to France in the competition, having faced AS Monaco in the group stage back in January.

Fans of both sides and football in general will be looking forward to what will surely be a fascinating battle between two top sides, once again on the biggest stage in European club Football.

Published
Dylan Chavasse
DYLAN CHAVASSE

Dylan has been a sports journalist for over four years, working in both print and digital. He also works as a stadium announcer for Crawley Town FC in the United Kingdom. He covers Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI.

