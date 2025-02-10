Brest vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For All-Ligue 1 Champions League Tie
Paris Saint-Germain takes on fellow Ligue 1 side Stade Brest in the Champions League playoff, with the first leg taking place on Tuesday, February 11.
Luis Enrique's squad is in good health right now, and that is reflected by their positive form. PSG has not lost a game since the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on November 30, 2024.
New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to get his first taste of Champions League football in a PSG shirt, as the Georgian has been named in the squad. Long-term absentee Presnel Kimpembe is included after making his return from the bench against Le Mans in the Coupe de France.
The two injuries in the PSG squad right now are Warren Zaire-Emery and Ibrahim Mbaye. Neither is expected to make a return until the end of February at the earliest.
PSG recently faced Brest in Ligue 1 action and ran out 5-2 winners away from home, meaning Enrique's side has every right to be confident about their chances of progressing over two legs.
MORE: Brest vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For First-Leg Of Champions League Playoff Match
PSG Squad vs Brest
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola
