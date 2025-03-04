Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Liverpool in Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain will face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
The Parisians advanced past fellow Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois in the Champions League knockout playoff phase and will now look to get past the Reds to reach the quarterfinals.
MORE: PSG vs Liverpool UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Defeating Liverpool won't be an easy task. Still, PSG is full of confidence right now, considering their most recent loss came last November in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich.
Ahead of the first leg clash, here's what manager Luis Enrique had to say (via PSG.fr).
Q: On the opponent
Enrique: Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe in recent years. We're going to face the team that has played the best so far in the Champions League this season.
They won the Champions League recently. After the Jürgen Klopp era, it could have been difficult for Arne Slot to do better, but he has managed to create a perfect team that knows how to press, defend and attack.
They know how to build a calculated attack as well as counter-attacks. They're a very complete team, but that motivates us. It's an opportunity for all of us to show that we're capable of rising to this level.
Q: On the match approach
Enrique: We need to be able to repeat the same behaviour we've shown since the start of the season. Nothing changes. We have to try and have more of the ball than them, create more chances and be more effective in defence. Of course, we know the quality of the team we're up against. But our game plan remains absolutely unchanged.
Q: On the team's experience
Enrique: We have a very young team, but last season we managed to reach the semi-finals. So I don't think that's a disadvantage. Now, we know that in these big matches you have to calm your emotions. But nobody's injured, everyone wants to play in this match, so we're going to try to play in a natural way, as we have done up until now.
Q: On the Reds' attack
Enrique: It's one of the best attacks in Europe. We'll have to be careful not to be too affected in transitions. They have three lightning fast players in attack, we'll have to try and slow them down. Our aim tomorrow is to be better than our opponents. We're going to have to rise to the challenge, but that's our goal and that's what's motivating us for tomorrow.
Q: On a clash of styles
Enrique: We're two teams that dominate a lot. Tomorrow, there will be two slightly different styles, but with the same desire to dominate our opponents. I think we're similar teams in terms of the intensity we bring to the game, although Liverpool are certainly more physically developed. On paper, I think it's one of the best matches you can see in Europe at the moment. It will be very, very interesting.
Q: On the role of the squad
Enrique: Some players deserve to play and may not play tomorrow. Sometimes the substitutes are the most important players in the match. The most important thing is the team, I'm convinced of that. That's what makes us stronger. Tomorrow, everyone will have their part to play, even those who won't play a single minute.
Q: On the importance of the Parisian fans
Enrique: Tomorrow's game won't decide who qualifies, but it will of course be an important game for us. The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is extraordinary. I've experienced it as an opponent. It's a heavy, imposing, intimidating atmosphere. It's not easy for teams to impose their game, and I hope we can take advantage of that.
