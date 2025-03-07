Emmanuel Petit Amazed by PSG's Dominance Over Liverpool Despite Loss
Paris Saint-Germain generated many scoring chances in their 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night at Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Despite conceding the goal late, former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit doesn't want the performance that PSG displayed against the Premier League leaders to get lost.
MORE: Paul Merson Makes Feelings Clear on Liverpool vs PSG at Anfield
The Frenchman noted that if Alisson Becker hadn't put in an incredible performance, Liverpool could have faced a heavy loss to the home side and would be heading back to Anfield with a challenging aggregate score (via Football365).
Alisson, he had an amazing game, that's it. He was in a state of grace. He made everyone look bad. If he doesn’t make those exceptional saves… The Parisians pushed Liverpool like I’ve never seen this season.- Emmanuel Petit
Petit elaborated more, saying he watches England's top flight every week and noted that no opponent has made Liverpool look the way PSG made them look.
I’ve been following Liverpool for years, and I’ve never seen them play an entire match in their own defensive third like that. Never. You can explain things however you want, but I’ve never seen Liverpool get dominated like that.- Emmanuel Petit
The tie is far from over, with PSG only down by one goal. However, the bigger challenge will be replicating their home performance at Anfield and taking advantage of their scoring chances this time.
The Latest PSG News:
Full Match Highlights of PSG’s 1-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in the Champions League
Willian Pacho Believes PSG Will Beat Liverpool in the Champions League Second Leg
Rennes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Thierry Henry Reacts to Alisson Becker's Nine-Save Performance Against PSG