Liverpool Join Barcelona in Champions League Misfortune Against PSG Under Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, edging Liverpool 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw on aggregate Tuesday night at Anfield.
Nonetheless, this shouldn't be a surprise as the Parisians have found this magic to overturn a situation under Luis Enrique. Despite losing the first leg 1-0, the Spanish boss has instilled this belief in the group that they can overcome any issue and they have done so for a second straight year.
MORE: Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg, 1-4 on pens): Donnarumma The Champions League Hero As Penalties See PSG Through
Stats du Foot spotlighted on X that a French club has qualified after losing their home first-leg match in the Champions League knockout stage for the second time in history, following PSG's loss to FC Barcelona on April 16, 2024, with Enrique already in charge.
In the past, PSG has often struggled to pull off come-from-behind victories, or the opposition has made a comeback against them. Everyone knows the infamous 6-1 remontada that Barcelona pulled over them in 2017 after losing the first leg 4-0, but there was another comeback that Real Madrid pulled in 2022.
Now, under Enrique, the Ligue 1 side has been able to flip the script that they have endured in the past eight years since that infamous night at Camp Nou.
PSG will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarterfinals next. The English side currently holds a 3-1 aggregate lead heading into the second leg at Villa Park.
