FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

All the key details from Group G which includes Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be in World Cup action for Brazil as they take on Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland in Group G.

Roberto Firmino was surprisingly left out but Tite's squad is still packed with players from the Premier League and some of the biggest European clubs.

The favourites to win the World Cup will not have it all their own way in Group G however and are likely to face difficult matches against both Serbia and Switzerland.

Group G Schedule

Thursday, 24th November 2022

10:00am   Switzerland v Cameroon

7:00pm     Brazil v Serbia

Monday, 28th November 2022

10:00am   Cameroon v Serbia

4:00pm    Brazil v Switzerland

Friday, 2nd December 2022

7:00pm     Serbia v Switzerland

7:00pm     Cameroon v Brazil

All times are GMT.

Group G Standings

LFCTR Group G Prediction

Despite facing some tough-looking fixtures, Brazil should easily win the group to progress to the knockout stages.

Serbia and Switzerland are likely to battle it out for the second qualifying spot with the result of their clash in the final round of fixtures likely to prove pivotal.

Switzerland and the in-form Granit Xhaka should have enough however to make the last 16.

