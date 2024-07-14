BC Lions Hand Saskatchewan Roughriders First Loss, Take Control of West Division
There are no more undefeated teams in the CFL, as the BC Lions put up a 35-20 home win against the previously undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders.
For the first time this season, Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw more interceptions (two) than touchdowns (one), but he still amassed a season-high 451 passing yards and rushed for 39 more and an additional rushing major. The star in the receiving game was Justin McInnis, who caught all 14 of his targets for 243 yards, both of which are league season highs, with one touchdown. BC’s defense had four sacks and two turnovers as the unit held Saskatchewan to 340 yards.
Roughriders signal caller Shea Patterson threw for 278 yards and an interception. His top target, Samuel Emilus, had eight catches for 161 yards, but a fourth-quarter fumble gave BC good field position. The Riders matched BC’s defensive stats with four sacks and two turnovers in the loss.
BC (5-1) takes the lead in the West Division with a fifth-straight win, while the Riders (4-1) lose for the first time this season.
3 Takeaways from BC Lions Win
1. Justin McInnis, Sean Whyte are Lions’ Unsung Heroes
While Alexander Hollins has been the deep threat for the Lions, McInnis has proven to have the strongest hands. McInnis rarely drops passes, hauling in everything that Adams throws his way. The Lions have proven to have the most well-rounded receiver room in the CFL and McInnis showed the league why.
One other player who deserves a ton of credit for the win was kicker Sean Whyte, who had the best performance from a kicker this season. Whyte knocked in seven field goals and has now increased his impressive field goal streak to 38. Without his 21 points, the Lions would not have won the game, as the team struggled to get into the end zone.
2. Saskatchewan Defense Fell Short Despite Turnovers, Sacks
Not many defenses have been able to pressure Adams, but the Riders were in his face quite a bit Saturday night. The unit racked up four sacks, and the two turnovers led to 10 points by the offense. Saskatchewan, though, could not slow down the Lions' passing game, allowing over 450 yards in the loss. It was a rare off day for the defense.
3. West Division Clear Two-Team Race
It was only a matter of time before the Riders lost a game, and the Lions were the team that delivered it. Saskatchewan shouldn’t feel down though as it was clear that the Riders and BC are the two best teams in the West Division. What will matter is who will win the division between the two. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are building a two-game winning streak and could compete, but the Riders and Lions will battle it out the rest of the season.
Up Next
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders
