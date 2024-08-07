BC Lions Name Starting Quarterback Ahead of Week 10
The BC Lions have figured out a temporary solution to their quarterback situation, at least for Week 10.
Lions head coach Rick Campbell has named Jake Dolegala the starting quarterback for the matchup against the Edmonton Elks.
Dolegala is entering his third season in the CFL after spending the first two with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Riders had injury issues with Trevor Harris last season, giving Dolegala some quality time on the field. In 2023, he threw for 2,641 yards with 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
During the offseason, Dolegala bolted from Saskatchewan to sign as Adams' backup with the Lions. In relief last week, he completed one of his three passes for 12 yards as BC was shutout by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-0.
Adams suffered a lower leg injury in the game against Winnipeg, and he has been ruled out week-by-week. Reportedly, the soonest Adams will return to the field is August 18 against the Bombers.
BC enters Week 10 tied for first place in the West Division as the Lions battle with the Riders for the top spot. The Lions take on the Elks on Sunday at 7:00 pm EST.
