BC Lions Name Winnipeg OC Buck Pierce as New Head Coach
The final head coach vacancy in the CFL has been filled after the BC Lions looked to a rival team for the new leader of their locker room.
TSN's Farhan Lalji first reported on Tuesday that the Lions had hired Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce to be the franchise's 28th head coach. BC confirmed the news in a post on social media later in the day,
Pierce is no stranger to the Lions as he played quarterback for the team from 2005-2009 and in 2013. He threw for 8,964 yards and won a Grey Cup in 2006 in his 35 starts with the Lions.
“It’s very surreal. I’m grateful to the organization for once again believing in me,” Pierce told bclions.com on Tuesday.
“It’s crazy to think we’re almost 20 years removed from my career and life in Canada," he continued. "I can’t wait to lead this organization on their path back to a Grey Cup.”
Pierce began his coaching career with the Bombers as the running backs coach in 2014. He then moved up to quarterbacks coach and, eventually, offensive coordinator in 2020. The offense was transformed under Pierce, with five straight trips to the Grey Cup since 2019, and two Grey Cup wins.
Over the past couple of seasons, Pierce has become one of the top head coaching candidates, earning interviews for multiple openings. This will be his first time being a head coach at any level of football.
The Lions finished last year with a disappointing 9-9 record and were knocked out of the first round of the CFL playoffs. Former head coach Rick Campbell and the Lions parted ways at the end of the season.
Pierce will be tasked with working with new quarterback Nathan Rourke to ensure he is prepared to be the franchise quarterback for at least the next two seasons.
