BC Lions Release Wide Receiver and Returner Terry Williams
One of the CFL's top special teams returners will be looking for a new home for the 2025 season.
On Monday, the BC Lions announced the release of wide receiver and returner Terry Williams. In the statement, the team said it was to let Williams pursue other opportunities.
Last season, Williams led the league in kickoff return yards with 1,335 yards and finished fourth in punt return yards with 746. The Lions had signed Williams to a two-year contract extension last offseason.
BC saw plenty of production from Williams on special teams with over 6,400 total return yards in three seasons. He made history in 2023 as the first player in CFL history to take back a missed conversion for a score with a 126-yard return against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.
Williams started his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021 with limited playing time before being traded to the Lions midway through the next season.
In 2024, the Lions finished with a 9-9 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs. BC is reshaping the organization with Buck Pierce taking over as head coach. The team has already made some big moves, including trading away quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and extending defensive end Mathieu Betts' contract.
There is a massive gap that will need to be filled on special teams to keep up with Williams' production.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
