Blue Bombers Defense Forces Six Turnovers in Victory Over Elks
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers remained the hottest team in the CFL after beating the Edmonton Elks 27-14 on Saturday night.
Winnipeg's defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, causing an interception, a two-and-out, and a turnover on downs, among six other turnovers. The Bombers outscored the Elks 17-3 to close out the game's final quarter. Linebacker Tony Jones came up big with a team-high six defensive tackles, one sack, one interception, one special teams tackle and one forced fumble.
Tre Ford struggled in his return as the starting quarterback, with just 131 passing yards and one touchdown to two interceptions before McLeod Bethel-Thompson replaced him to close out the game. Running back Justin Rankin was the star on offense with 157 rushing yards on just 14 carries which is 11.2 yards per carry.
The Blue Bombers won their sixth straight game as they improve to 8-6 on the season. Edmonton lost their second game in the last seven matchups as the Elks fell to 5-9.
3 Takeaways from Bombers' Sixth Win in a Row
1. Winnipeg's 1,000-Yard Rusher in MOP Conversation?
Hamilton's wide receiver Brandon Banks is the last non-quarterback to win the CFL's MOP in 2019 award and Calgary Stampeders running back Jon Cornish is the last running back to win the award in 2013. Oliveira became the first CFL player this season to rush for over 1,000 yards and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, the highest among the top six rushers in the CFL. With the quarterbacks not putting up stellar numbers, Oliveira has proven to be valuable to his team after his fifth 100-yard game of the season and could be in the conversation to win the MOP award.
2. Why Tre Ford Struggled in Return
Edmonton fans were excited to get their explosive Canadian quarterback back in the lineup, but it was anything but explosive for the Elks on Saturday. Ford was not in rhythm with the receivers and was forced into questionable decisions. One game shouldn't be enough for Ford to lose his job, but with the Elks fighting for a playoff spot, Ford can't afford another down game.
3. Bombers Defense Works Through Adam Bighill Injury
After hopping in and out of the lineup all season, Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill had surgery on his knee, ending his season. In his absence, the linebackers stepped up in a big way on Saturday, as Jones was the star on the defensive side of the ball. His fellow linebackers Michael Ayers and Michael Griffin also had good games, with Ayers capturing an interception and Griffin getting a sack.
Up Next
- Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.