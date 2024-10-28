Calgary Ends Nine-Game Winless Streak With Victory Over Saskatchewan
The CFL regular season ended with an anti-climatic match that saw the Calgary Stampeders pick up a 27-12 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night.
Calgary's offense was rolling thanks in part to Jake Maier throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills broke loose for 128 yards on 20 carries. The offense converted 52% of their second downs.
After the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' game-winning field goal against the Montreal Alouettes clinched the West Division, the Riders announced an updated depth chart with backups coming in to start. Shea Patterson and Jack Coan got playing time at quarterback, combining for 156 yards and one touchdown thrown by Coan. Receiver Jerreth Sterns caught his first touchdown of the season and led Saskatchewan with four receptions for 69 yards.
The Stampeders closed the season with a league-worst 5-12-1 overall record. Saskatchewan will be hosting the BC Lions in the West Division Semi-Final next week and finishes with a 9-8-1 record.
3 Takeaways from Stampeders Win Over Riders
1. Jake Maier's 2025 Status Still in Question
There's an argument that Maier had a better 2024 season than he did in 2023 as he improved his completion percentage, touchdown passes and had fewer interceptions. Calgary as a team, however, regressed to having its worst season since 2004 when the Stampeders won four games. P.J. Walker is lingering behind Maier on the practice roster and someone could be brought in to compete, but the bigger question is whether the Stampeders even bring back Maier.
2. Riders' Backup QBs Show Promise
Patterson already showed what he can do while filling in for Trevor Harris when he was on injured reserve at the beginning of the season. Coan got to show off his skills as he completed 10 of 21 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. Some within the organization believe that Coan could be the future of the Riders and Patterson could be in that running as well. Even with the loss, Saskatchewan fans got to see a glimpse into the future and it looks solid for when Harris leaves.
3. Could Saskatchewan Be Surprise Team of Postseason?
The Riders show many of the same traits that the Alouettes and Bombers have: a veteran quarterback, solid balance of pass and run on offense as well as one of the best defenses statistically. Saskatchewan should be favored against the BC Lions next week but will be a major underdog against Winnipeg if it gets that far. Riders head coach Corey Mace got this franchise back on track after back-to-back 6-12 seasons and now Saskatchewan appears to be in top form.
Up Next
BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (West Division Semi-Final)
