Calgary Stampeders Come Out on Top in OT Thriller Against Still-Winless Winnipeg Blue Bombers

An overtime interception by the Calgary Stampeders set up the game-winning field goal to beat the winless Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Anthony Miller

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) reacts during the first half against the BC Lions at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
The woes of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continued Saturday night as the Bombers fell to the Calgary Stampeders on a game-winning field goal in overtime, 22-19.

It wasn’t a dominant performance by the Stampeders’ offense, which racked up just 307 yards. Quarterback Jake Maier threw for 239 yards with one touchdown to one interception. Meanwhile, the defense forced three turnovers and held the Bombers offense to a 34% second-down conversion rate.

Winnipeg lost quarterback Zach Collaros to injury, with Chris Streveler taking over and throwing for 170 yards and one touchdown, along with an interception in overtime. The Bombers had three turnovers and committed eight penalties.

The Stampeders improved their record to 2-1 on the season. Winnipeg started 0-4 for the first time since the 2012 season when the team finished with a 6-12 record.

3 Keys to Calgary Stampeders’ Overtime Winner

1. Stampeders’ Special Teams Steps Up

Aug 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Calgary Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes (30) makes a field goal in the first half against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary's defense held the Bombers offense under 300 yards and played a critical part in the win. Thanks to its veteran specialists, Calgary’s special teams played a more significant role than expected.

Punter Cody Grace was called upon seven times with an average punt of 54.3 yards, including a booming 81-yarder. Kicker Rene Paredes proved why he’s one of the best kickers in the CFL, nailing four field goals and hitting a 52-yarder to win in overtime.

2. Jake Maier, Offense Struggled to Score Majors

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) looks to pass against the BC Lions during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

Moving the ball past midfield wasn’t a problem for the Stampeders, but the team did struggle to get in the end zone as they scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter with a Maier pass to Marken Michel.

Maier was held to 239 passing yards, and the team rushed for 69 yards, averaging below three yards a carry. A solid defensive performance and clutch special teams helped bail out the Stampeders’ offense.

3. Winnipeg’s Downfall Continues

Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) is unable to hold onto the ball in the heavy rain at the end of the second half against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

A four-game losing streak was not on many people’s bingo cards for the Bombers this season. Injuries continue to be a never-ending story, with three receivers missing the game and their starting quarterback being knocked out. The team has a shorter week to prepare for Friday’s matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks and has a lot of problems to solve before that time.

Up Next

Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

