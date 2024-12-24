Calgary Stampeders Trade Quarterback Jake Maier to Saskatchewan Roughriders
The revolving door this offseason in the CFL at the quarterback position continued Monday with another trade involving a starter.
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a 2025 eighth-round pick. The move marks the second quarterback trade with the Stampeders involved after the team traded with the BC Lions to acquire Vernon Adams Jr.
“He’s an established guy and has proven that he can play at a high level,” Roughriders Vice-President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day said in a statement Monday. “He makes some throws that you get excited about, for sure.”
Maier was once seen as the successor to Bo Levi Mitchell in Calgary two years ago after Mitchell left for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In two full seasons as the starter, Maier threw for 8,085 yards and 41 touchdowns to 31 interceptions. The Stampeders had losing seasons in both years Maier held the reigns.
It was an expected outcome as Maier's time was up after Adams joined the Stampeders last month to be the 2025 starter. The growing pains of letting Maier run the offense took their toll as the team regressed each season with him as the main signal caller. He was benched at one point during the 2024 season as the losing continued.
This is an upgrade at the backup quarterback position for the Riders as Trevor Harris is expected to be the starter next year once again. Harris' injury earlier in the 2024 campaign gave Saskatchewan some thoughts of finding a quarterback in the offseason since Shea Patterson is more of a short-yardage rusher at quarterback versus a solid backup.
The newest offseason story for the Riders will be which quarterback makes the final cut between Patterson and Jack Coan, who will battle for the third and final quarterback spot. Saskatchewan might have one more year to figure out who will be the eventual man taking over for Harris when his career ends.
