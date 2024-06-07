CFL 2024 Season Preview: Can Hamilton Tiger-Cats Return to Playoffs with Different Results?
Last season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had their issues at quarterback with injuries creating instability at the position. Bo Levi Mitchell's first season as the starting quarterback was cut short by those injuries, and when he did play, it was not pretty. Backup Taylor Powell showed promise when stepping in, and the team had three different starters throughout the season.
After losing their first three games, the Tiger-Cats were able to fight back to .500 with an 8-8 record. Despite losing its last two games by a combined five points, Hamilton found itself in the playoffs.
The Tiger-Cats' playoff matchup was a tough conclusion to the season as the eventual Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes blew out the Tiger-Cats 27-12.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2024 Outlook
The defense took a major hit, losing three of its top five tacklers from a year ago. Hamilton was able to lock defensive back Stavros Katsantonis on a new deal, returning its top pass coverage defender.
In return, the Tiger-Cats added talent on defense, bringing in three former Toronto Argonauts in cornerback Jamal Peters and defensive linemen Brandon Barlow and Dewayne Hendrix. The Peters-Kaysantonis combination should make it hard for offenses to pass on Hamiton.
Going into the season, questions surround the quarterback position with Mitchell and Powell at the top of the depth chart. Mitchell appears to not be 100% entering the season, so how long will he play before Powell steps in?
Regardless of the quarterback, Hamilton has plenty of weapons to pick from, like receivers Tim White, Terry Godwin and Kiondre Smith. James Butler, the team’s 1,000-yard rusher from last year, is also back for the Tiger-Cats.
There are pieces in place for this Hamilton team to make a return to the postseason. It’s a question of whether the Tiger-Cats can be consistent enough to improve upon their 2023 record and take that next step. With the Toronto Argonauts looking like they might take a step back, the Tiger-Cats have to take advantage and challenge Montreal.
