CFL 2024 Season Week 1 Game Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders
The CFL hosts one of the most anticipated matchups of the opening weekend under Canadian Friday night lights when the Calgary Stampeders host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
What makes this game special is that it marks the first time Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will face off against his former team. Mitchell won two Grey Cups and two Most Outstanding awards with Calgary before last season.
Hamilton is coming off an 8-10 record and a loss in the playoffs with first-year head coach Scott Milanovich taking over the team. Calgary had its worst season in over a decade and a half, finishing 6-12 and miraculously still making the playoffs before an early exit.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Tiger-Cats -1, O/U 45
Date/Location: Friday, June 7, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 9:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 17 degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS
Injury Report/Inactives
Hamilton will be without five players for the game due to injury. Cornerback Jamal Peters will have to wait to make his regular-season debut as he will be out with a hamstring injury. Other players who are out include offensive lineman Dayton Black (Achilles), linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (hamstring), offensive lineman Jordan Murray (knee) and linebacker Penei Pavihi (abdomen).
Calgary also has five players who will not play in the game. Defensive back Daniel Amoako and offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid both have knee injuries. Others who are out include defensive lineman Jason Janvier-Messier (Achilles), wide receiver Rysen John (hamstring) and linebacker Darius Williams (calf).
Keys to Victory
Mitchell is going to want to be aggressive and attack the Stampeders as he seeks revenge on his old team. He needs to trust his playmakers to help him out and not force anything as he struggled with turnovers last year.
The Stampeders don’t have Ka’Deem Carey anymore, but their top rusher Dedrick Mills is back. Maier also struggled with turnovers, so letting Mills get yards on the ground for the team is the key to offensive success. 2023 CFL interception leader Demerio Houston has a chance for a big game to start his Stampeders career.
Prediction
The two teams are evenly matched and this new rivalry carries some personal meaning for both starting quarterbacks. Maier wants to beat the guy he worked under, and Mitchell wants to beat the guy who replaced him in Calgary. It’ll come down to who can protect the football better and who can pressure the quarterback the best. Hamilton has a little more in the front seven to help the team secure a win.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 21, Calgary Stampeders 16
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
