CFL 2024 Season Week 10 Game Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
The Montreal Alouettes look to continue their winning ways as they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. It's the second straight week the two teams will face each other after Montreal took down the Tiger-Cats 33-16 in Week 9.
Davis Alexander started his first CFL game in Montreal last week. He impressed with 262 passing yards and one touchdown to one interception. The Alouettes have the best defense in the league, as they are first in total defense (322.9) and second in scoring defense (21). Montreal also boasts the best record in the CFL at 7-1.
Hamilton was on a two-game winning streak until last week when the Tiger-Cats fell from grace. They face a 2-6 record entering Week 10. The good news is they have the best offense in the CFL, averaging 378.8 yards per game, led by quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, the league's passing leader. The challenge they face is that another loss will have the team looking at a long shot of making it to the postseason.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -7.5, O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny, 24 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Only one player is out on the injury report for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but it's a big name. Their top coverage corner, Jamal Peters, is out with a thigh injury as he did not practice all week. Three others are questionable for the game, including defensive back Destin Talbert (heel), fullback James Tuck (shoulder) and long snapper Gordon Whyte (hip).
Montreal will not have backup quarterback Caleb Evans, as he is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury, but Alexander will get his second start of the season. Wide receiver Regis Cibasu also will not play with a hand injury.
Keys to Victory
Alexander was sacked three times last week, and the offensive line needs to keep their young quarterback upright. On defense, Tyrice Beverette needs another stellar performance after one sack and two tackles for loss last week. Beverette and sack leader Mustafa Johnson have a chance to make Mitchell miserable.
Turnovers continue to prevent Hamilton from winning games, as Mitchell leads the CFL with nine interceptions. The defense has allowed more points than any other team in the league at 254, so the offense has been prepared to fight in a marathon instead of playing just three quarters. Hamilton can't have another 16-point fourth quarter.
Prediction
Second meetings this season in the CFL have typically always been closer than the first time. Montreal overpowers Hamilton in every way, but a young quarterback starting for the Alouettes is prone to making mistakes if they are too comfortable. The Tiger-Cats should be able to make adjustments from last week and make it a tight game, but don't expect the Als to drop this one.
Montreal Alouettes 27, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 26
