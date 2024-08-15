CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 11 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings released the Week 11 betting lines for the four CFL games on the schedule.

Anthony Miller

Jun 17, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; The BC Lions prepare to run onto the field prior to the start of their game against the Edmonton Elks at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; The BC Lions prepare to run onto the field prior to the start of their game against the Edmonton Elks at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The past week has been an unpredictable roller coaster ride for CFL fans, from the first tie since 2017 to an old face returning to the league. Three out of the four games were double-digit wins for the home team. Those three games also featured wins from the favored teams, according to DraftKings’ spreads.

Here are DraftKings’ betting lines for each game in Week 11 with instant analysis.

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Quarteback Jake Maier of the Calgary Stampeders (12) throws the ball in the first half against the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Stampeders -4, Redblacks +4

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: Stampeders -205, Redblacks +170

Ottawa is rolling with Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback while the Stampeders look for more consistency after their loss to the Argos in Week 10. The Redblacks defense has been overlooked as the unit has performed well, allowing 23.6 points per game. Don’t expect a lot of fireworks offensively, but the weekend’s largest spread is still risky despite Ottawa dealing with injuries in key positions.

Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders wide receiver Justin Bane Jr (15) and Saskatchewan Rough Riders linebacker AJ Allen (32) during warmups against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Alouettes -1, Roughriders +1

O/U: 51.5

Money Line: Alouettes -118, Roughriders -102

The Riders and Alouettes might have their starting quarterbacks back from injury this week. Trevor Harris is on track to get the start while Fajardo is set to return either this week or next week. These are two of the best defenses in the CFL so it might be more difficult to get points. Montreal has the best record in the CFL. Whether Davis Alexander or Fajardo starts at quarterback, the Als can pull out a win.

Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Photo by KAYLE NEIS /Regina Leader-Post
The Edmonton Elks celebrate a touchdown during the second half of CFL action at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Regina. Photo by KAYLE NEIS /Regina Leader-Post /

Spread: Elks -2, Tiger-Cats +2

O/U: 52.5

Money Line: Elks -142, Tiger-Cats +120

The biggest question of this game is whether Tre Ford will play as he is day-to-day with the rib injury he suffered in Edmonton’s win over the Lions. Taylor Powell gets his first start of the season for the Tiger-Cats at quarterback after replacing Bo Levi Mitchell last week against Montreal. Points won't be an issue, and with the Elks red-hot on a two-game winning streak, they should be favored to cover the spread.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) looks downfield for a receiver during the first half of the game against the BC Lions at IG Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Lions -2, Blue Bombers +2

O/U: 48.5

Money Line: Lions -135, Blue Bombers +114

All signs seem to point towards the Nathan Rourke era beginning in BC, as he has been taking the first-team snaps in practice. Winnipeg had a bye week after shutting out the Lions 25-0 two weeks ago. If Rourke takes over as the starting quarterback for BC, the Lions will get a much-needed upgrade from last week and should still be favored to win and put up a lot of points against the 3-6 Bombers.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

Home/CFL News