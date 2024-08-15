CFL 2024 Season Week 11 DraftKings Betting Odds
The past week has been an unpredictable roller coaster ride for CFL fans, from the first tie since 2017 to an old face returning to the league. Three out of the four games were double-digit wins for the home team. Those three games also featured wins from the favored teams, according to DraftKings’ spreads.
Here are DraftKings’ betting lines for each game in Week 11 with instant analysis.
Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Stampeders -4, Redblacks +4
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Stampeders -205, Redblacks +170
Ottawa is rolling with Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback while the Stampeders look for more consistency after their loss to the Argos in Week 10. The Redblacks defense has been overlooked as the unit has performed well, allowing 23.6 points per game. Don’t expect a lot of fireworks offensively, but the weekend’s largest spread is still risky despite Ottawa dealing with injuries in key positions.
Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Alouettes -1, Roughriders +1
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Alouettes -118, Roughriders -102
The Riders and Alouettes might have their starting quarterbacks back from injury this week. Trevor Harris is on track to get the start while Fajardo is set to return either this week or next week. These are two of the best defenses in the CFL so it might be more difficult to get points. Montreal has the best record in the CFL. Whether Davis Alexander or Fajardo starts at quarterback, the Als can pull out a win.
Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Elks -2, Tiger-Cats +2
O/U: 52.5
Money Line: Elks -142, Tiger-Cats +120
The biggest question of this game is whether Tre Ford will play as he is day-to-day with the rib injury he suffered in Edmonton’s win over the Lions. Taylor Powell gets his first start of the season for the Tiger-Cats at quarterback after replacing Bo Levi Mitchell last week against Montreal. Points won't be an issue, and with the Elks red-hot on a two-game winning streak, they should be favored to cover the spread.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions
Spread: Lions -2, Blue Bombers +2
O/U: 48.5
Money Line: Lions -135, Blue Bombers +114
All signs seem to point towards the Nathan Rourke era beginning in BC, as he has been taking the first-team snaps in practice. Winnipeg had a bye week after shutting out the Lions 25-0 two weeks ago. If Rourke takes over as the starting quarterback for BC, the Lions will get a much-needed upgrade from last week and should still be favored to win and put up a lot of points against the 3-6 Bombers.
