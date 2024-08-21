CFL 2024 Season Week 12 DraftKings Betting Odds
It was a mixed bag of results for bettors last week in the CFL as half of the game hit on the spread and half hit the over. There was an influx of quarterbacks jumping in and out of games despite only one game being more than a 10-point difference.
DraftKings’s Week 12 betting lines are all over the place, including the largest spread of the season and the closest. Two games feature two teams with winning records.
Here is a look at each of the four games in Week 12 and their corresponding betting lines.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -2.5, Roughriders +2.5
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: Argonauts -155, Roughriders +130
Chad Kelly is set to make his first appearance of the regular season at quarterback for the Argos, which fills in a position need for the team. The Riders have not been happy with the Command Center over the last two games, which were both close losses. Both defenses have been solid this season and Kelly might need more time to adjust back to real game speed so the over might be hard to hit. Saskatchewan’s offense has picked up steam after the return of Trevor Harris at quarterback last week so the spread is a toss-up between the two teams.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -9.5, Tiger-Cats +9.5
O/U: 49
Money Line: Blue Bombers -470, Tiger-Cats +360
DraftKings has been kind to the Bombers all season as they have been favored in all but two games. Hamilton is a mess with a three-game losing streak and injuries affecting its depth. Even with the Tiger-Cats as one of the best offenses in the CFL, Winnipeg’s defense has held teams under 20 points the last three games, so expect a low-scoring game.
BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Lions -1, Redblacks +1
O/U: 50
Money Line: Lions -120, Redblacks +100
The BC Lions have the longest active losing streak at four games, but the hope is quarterback Nathan Rourke will bounce back from their nine-point loss to the Bombers last week. Six of Ottawa’s nine games this season have been decided by one possession. If BC’s offense can get rolling like it was with Vernon Adams Jr. at the beginning of the season, the over should hit, while the spread should be close between two good teams.
Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -6.5, Elks +6.5
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Alouettes -310, Elks +250
This game could depend on whether Tre Ford can return at quarterback for the Edmonton Elks after missing last week’s win over the Tiger-Cats. Montreal is red-hot despite its starting quarterback being out as the Alouettes are left figuring out the same question. The Alouettes have been the safest bet all season with the spread and the over so bettors should put their trust in the offense to produce enough points to win.
