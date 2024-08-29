CFL 2024 Season Week 13 DraftKings Betting Odds
Last week was brutal for bettors in the CFL as none of the games had teams that covered the spread. Two of the games either hit right on the over/under or went over.
This week only gets tougher as Labour Day weekend always goes unexpectedly for CFL teams. The playoffs are approaching and every game has some kind of postseason implications.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 13 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.
Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions
Spread: Lions -2.5, Redblacks +2.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Lions -166, Redblacks +140
Ottawa has been dominating this season with only two losses on its record. The Lions have lost five straight games after losing last week to the Redblacks. Last week’s game showed that the over should be taken as both offenses can put up points. BC is hoping to finally turn things around, but covering a 2.5-point spread will be a challenge for a team struggling.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Roughriders -2, Blue Bombers +2
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Roughriders -135, Blue Bombers +114
Both the Bombers and Riders are battling for the top spot in the West Division. The Bombers picked up a three-point win last week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats while the Riders are coming off a loss to the Toronto Argonauts off a rouge. This has the makings of a low-scoring game between two of the best defenses in the CFL so the under is a safe bet. The Bombers are one of the hottest teams in the CFL and are picking up steam to start the second half of the year, so a Winnipeg win would be worth a bet as well.
Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Argonauts -5, Tiger-Cats +5
O/U: 53
Money Line: Argonauts -258, Tiger-Cats +210
This is arguably the easiest game to bet on for the weekend in terms of the spread as the Argos are in a different place during the season than Hamilton. Toronto has a winning record and is in position to make the playoffs as the third team from the East. The Tiger-Cats have the league’s worst record at 2-9 and are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. Betting on the Argos and the over are easy choices with two solid offenses and Toronto being the hotter team right now, thanks to the return of quarterback Chad Kelly.
Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Stampeders -3, Elks +3
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Stampeders -162, Elks +136
The Edmonton Elks have been giving teams fits over the last few weeks but are in desperation mode to win if they want to stay in the race for the West Division. Calgary also finds itself in the same situation as the Stampeders are in the middle of the pack for the division title. If Tre Ford doesn’t return at quarterback for Edmonton, Calgary should be the bet to win. Ford impacts the Elks in a positive way to the point that he can change the outcome of the game. Expect both offenses to still put up points no matter who is the quarterback.
