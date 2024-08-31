CFL 2024 Season Week 13 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions
For the second straight week, the CFL will have a matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and the BC Lions in the first-ever Touchdown Pacific.
The two teams played last week and the Redblacks won 34-27 over the Lions in front of the home crowd at TD Place.
Ottawa (7-2-1) has had quite the turnaround from last season. The team holds the second-best record in the CFL behind the Montreal Alouettes. They are the only team in the CFL to have a top-two offense and defense.
BC (5-6) can't snap out of its losing streak. The Lions have dropped five straight games. Quarterback Nathan Rourke's return has left much to be desired, as he has thrown three interceptions and no majors through two starts. BC's defense has allowed 20 or more points in all five games during the losing streak. The good news for the Lions is they get their best pass rusher from 2023 back in Mathieu Betts after his stint in the NFL.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -2.5, O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 27 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The injury report features many defensive players on the BC Lions. Three players will not play due to injury, including linebacker Ben Hladik (calf), defensive back Jordan Perryman (hamstring) and defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu (ankle). Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s (knee) status is questionable as he is listed as the third quarterback behind Chase Brice on the depth chart.
Ottawa won't have five players available, including two of its best receivers in Jaelon Acklin and Bralon Addison, who are dealing with head injuries. Linebackers Lucas Cormier (foot) and Jovan Santos-Knox (knee) are also out of the game, and backup quarterback Tyrie Adams is a healthy scratch.
Keys to Victory
The emergence of second-overall pick Nick Mardner is significant for Ottawa. He will be called up to help Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes at receiver, as the team won't have Acklin or Addison. Ottawa has created 12 turnovers on defense through interceptions and fumbles, so while the defense has been stellar, making game-changing plays like turnovers is crucial in throwing off the Lions offense.
Rourke is rolling into game three as the starting quarterback, and progress needs to be made. His first step is scoring a touchdown. Running back William Stanback may be called upon once again to help the offense stay ahead of the chains on first-down runs. The defense for BC has struggled with big plays and tackling, so with a lot of injuries on that side of the ball, the depth players have to step up to make plays.
Prediction
At some point, Rourke will figure it out as the starting quarterback and get BC on the right track. The Lions are spending big money on Rourke and Betts to get them out of their funk and back to winning games. Until proven otherwise, Ottawa has appeared to be the more complete team and has more confidence entering the game.
Ottawa Redblacks 28, BC Lions 23
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
