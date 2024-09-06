CFL 2024 Season Week 14 DraftKings Betting Odds
Labour Day weekend was not so kind to bettors with three of the games not covering the spread and only the BC Lions-Ottawa Redblacks game not hitting the over.
Entering Week 14, there are some unpredictable matchups with the only safe bet being that offenses will be putting up points at a premium. Three of the four games this week feature two teams at .500 or better with major playoff implications.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 14 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.
BC Lions at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -3.5, Lions +3.5
O/U: 50
Money Line: Alouettes -180, Lions +150
It’s the first time this season that Montreal and BC are facing off against each other with both teams getting to full strength for the late-season push. The Alouettes were on a bye this past weekend, but the Lions dominated the Redblacks by 26 points on Mathieu Betts’ return. Quarterback Nathan Rourke is making another start for BC which means there should be good offensive play from both teams so the over should hit. With Montreal having a 10-1 record on the season and already in the playoffs, picking them to cover the 3.5-point spread is the safest choice.
Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Redblacks -1, Argonauts +1
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Redblacks -120, Argonauts +100
The Argos and the Redblacks were on the wrong side of their matchups on Labour Day weekend with Hamilton beating Toronto by three points and Ottawa getting smacked by BC. These East Division rivals are still fighting for a division title behind Montreal and are neck-and-neck for second place. The Redblacks have struggled against teams with a winning record so picking Toronto is the better bet. It would be surprising to see a repeat of Ottawa’s 12-point offensive performance last week, and with Argos quarterback Chad Kelly rolling strong, more than 52 points should be hit.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -2.5, Roughriders +2.5
O/U: 48
Money Line: Blue Bombers -148, Roughriders +124
The rematch of last week's two-point Bombers win over the Riders has big playoff implications as the top spot in the West Division is on the line. Winnipeg is on a four-game winning streak while Saskatchewan has lost three straight matchups, leaving the choice to bet on the Bombers easier, especially with them being at home where they have dominated the last three seasons. Both teams have solid defenses, and even though 68 points were put up last week, there is a better chance this week that it will be a low-scoring affair.
Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks
Spread: Elks -3, Stampeders +3
O/U: 51
Money Line: Elks -155, Stampeders +130
Edmonton has won four of its last five games, including a 15-point win last week against the Stampeders. Whoever loses this game will be in last place in the West Division, so both teams are in must-win mindsets. The Elks as three-point favorites should be an easy choice to make based on what has been seen. Both defenses have had their struggles throughout the season so expect fireworks on offense.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.