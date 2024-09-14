CFL 2024 Season Week 15 Game Preview: Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders
The Montreal Alouettes will try to move past their lost last week as they face another team looking for redemption in the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.
Montreal (10-2) is already in the playoffs, but the Ottawa Redblacks are behind them for the top spot in the East Division. The Alouettes offense struggled to move the ball down the field in their loss to the BC Lions last week. Injuries have been a problem on offense for Montreal with key playmakers Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack out.
Calgary (4-8) has fumbled through the last four games after being at .500 and in the running for the West Division. The Stampeders suffered their fourth-straight loss after falling to the Edmonton Elks by 21 points. Jake Maier is taking back his starting job after Logan Bonner threw five interceptions, and Matt Shiltz will be Maier's backup with Bonner listed as a healthy scratch for the game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -6, O/U 50.5
Date/Location: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Rain, 17 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The biggest storyline for injuries for the Alouettes this week was star Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot being ruled out for the rest of the CFL season with his foot injury. Montreal got good news though with receivers Tyler Snead (foot), Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and Nate Behar (hamstring) all available to play. Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy (head) is doubtful to play.
Calgary only has defensive back Malcolm Thompson (hamstring) ruled out of the game. The Stampeders have four players listed as questionable, including offensive lineman Bryce Bell (calf), defensive lineman Josiah Coatney (knee), wide receiver Ishmael Hyman (hamstring) and defensive back Bentlee Sanders (hamstring).
Keys to Victory
Snead and Julien-Grant are desperately needed by the Alouettes. While they lose their top two receivers, Charleston Rambo and Reggie White Jr are more than capable of making plays for quarterback Cody Fajardo. Montreal's defense is third in the CFL in interceptions with 12 and has a chance to increase that number against a Calgary passing game that has thrown nine interceptions in two games.
Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills has to get going and help the offense, as the quarterback position has too many question marks. It's been over a month since the Stampeders defense has allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, so there's more pressure on the defense to improve than on the offense, despite a recent issue with turnovers for the latter
Prediction
This is far from a favorable matchup for the Stampeders, as the Alouettes beat Calgary in every category. Fajardo will spread the ball around to his four solid starting receivers and has the tools to put up big points. If the Stampeders can't create turnovers in the secondary, it will be yet another long day for Calgary in front of the home crowd.
Montreal Alouettes 30, Calgary Stampeders 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.