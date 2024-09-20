CFL 2024 Season Week 16 DraftKings Betting Odds
After a Week 15 lineup that feature just three games, bettors are back to having four games on the docket.
Each of the four games has playoff implications that will affect the standings in both divisions. Last week was an unpredictable mess for bettors with all the underdogs either tying or winning, so none of the spreads were hit. We could see more of the same chaos in Week 16.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 16 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -6.5, Tiger-Cats +6.5
O/U: 53
Money Line: Argonauts -305, Tiger-Cats +245
Toronto got its groove back with a 33-17 win over the BC Lions a week ago. The Tiger-Cats have also been on a roll with two straight wins, including a 37-21 pounding of the Ottawa Redblacks. Both offenses are more than capable of scoring points, so hitting over 53 points should be easy. Despite Hamilton's win streak, the Argos are easier to trust, with a more consistent defense helping them win games.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Roughriders -2.5, Stampeders +2.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Roughriders -155, Stampeders +124
This is a game between two struggling teams as the Riders haven’t won a game in over two months, while the Stampeders are over a month without winning after tying with the Montreal Alouettes last week. While Saskatchewan has the longer winless streak, it has looked better than Calgary, which has been playing tighter games over the previous month, so the Riders should be able to cover. Points might be hard to come by as they are two of the three lowest-performing offenses in the CFL. This is one matchup to take the under.
Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
Spread: Alouettes -2.5, Redblacks +2.5
O/U: 50
Money Line: Alouettes -148, Redblacks +124
Montreal has surprisingly struggled over the last two games as the Alouettes are 0-1-1. The Redblacks have been inconsistent themselves as they took a 16-point beatdown on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. This season, betting on the Alouettes has always been safe so put the money on Montreal to cover the spread. The over should be hit as well as both offenses are capable of putting up points.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks
Spread: Blue Bombers -1, Elks +1
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -120, +100
The Bombers and Elks are coming off bye weeks. The spread is the toughest of the weekend as the Bombers have the confidence to win, but the Elks are red hot, so it might be best to avoid this category. Additionally, both teams are considered the hottest teams in the CFL. Winnipeg has won five straight games, while Edmonton has won five of its last six contests. With Tre Ford back as the starter for the Elks, this offense might be challenged to score on Winnipeg, but both teams should do enough to hit 50 total points. The spread is the toughest of the weekend; the Bombers have the confidence to win, but the Elks are red hot, so it might be best to avoid this category. If bettors want to take a chance, always pick the better defense, which, in this case, would be the Bombers.
