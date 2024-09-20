CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 16 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings released the betting lines for the four CFL games on the schedule in Week 16.

Anthony Miller

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws a pass against the Montreal Alouettes in the first half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws a pass against the Montreal Alouettes in the first half at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
After a Week 15 lineup that feature just three games, bettors are back to having four games on the docket.

Each of the four games has playoff implications that will affect the standings in both divisions. Last week was an unpredictable mess for bettors with all the underdogs either tying or winning, so none of the spreads were hit. We could see more of the same chaos in Week 16.

Here are DraftKings’ Week 16 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts running back Daniel Adeboboye (21) runs the ball against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Spread: Argonauts -6.5, Tiger-Cats +6.5

O/U: 53

Money Line: Argonauts -305, Tiger-Cats +245

Toronto got its groove back with a 33-17 win over the BC Lions a week ago. The Tiger-Cats have also been on a roll with two straight wins, including a 37-21 pounding of the Ottawa Redblacks. Both offenses are more than capable of scoring points, so hitting over 53 points should be easy. Despite Hamilton's win streak, the Argos are easier to trust, with a more consistent defense helping them win games.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders wide receiver Mario Alford (2) is pursued by Hamilton Tiger Cats linebacker Ray Wilborn (0) in the first quarter at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images / Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

Spread: Roughriders -2.5, Stampeders +2.5

O/U: 51

Money Line: Roughriders -155, Stampeders +124

This is a game between two struggling teams as the Riders haven’t won a game in over two months, while the Stampeders are over a month without winning after tying with the Montreal Alouettes last week. While Saskatchewan has the longer winless streak, it has looked better than Calgary, which has been playing tighter games over the previous month, so the Riders should be able to cover. Points might be hard to come by as they are two of the three lowest-performing offenses in the CFL. This is one matchup to take the under.

Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches the ball with Edmonton Elks defensive back Kordell Jackson (15) trying to tackle him during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Spread: Alouettes -2.5, Redblacks +2.5

O/U: 50

Money Line: Alouettes -148, Redblacks +124

Montreal has surprisingly struggled over the last two games as the Alouettes are 0-1-1. The Redblacks have been inconsistent themselves as they took a 16-point beatdown on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. This season, betting on the Alouettes has always been safe so put the money on Montreal to cover the spread. The over should be hit as well as both offenses are capable of putting up points.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarteback Zach Collards (8) holds the ball in the first hald against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Spread: Blue Bombers -1, Elks +1

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: Blue Bombers -120, +100

The Bombers and Elks are coming off bye weeks. The spread is the toughest of the weekend as the Bombers have the confidence to win, but the Elks are red hot, so it might be best to avoid this category. Additionally, both teams are considered the hottest teams in the CFL. Winnipeg has won five straight games, while Edmonton has won five of its last six contests. With Tre Ford back as the starter for the Elks, this offense might be challenged to score on Winnipeg, but both teams should do enough to hit 50 total points. The spread is the toughest of the weekend; the Bombers have the confidence to win, but the Elks are red hot, so it might be best to avoid this category. If bettors want to take a chance, always pick the better defense, which, in this case, would be the Bombers.

