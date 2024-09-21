CFL 2024 Season Week 16 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Edmonton Elks clash on Saturday in a pivotal West Division matchup. This is the first of the two matchups as they will play in back-to-back weeks.
No team has a longer active win streak than the Bombers (7-6) who are sitting in first place in the West Division after five straight wins. Winnipeg has the best defense in the CFL by a wide margin, allowing around 20 yards less than the second-place Argonauts.
Before the bye week, Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson named Tre Ford the starting quarterback after he missed the last month-plus with his rib injury. Ford will look to help the Elks continue their winning ways after the team has reeled off five wins in the last six matchups.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -1, O/U 49.5
Date/Location: Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny, 17 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Winnipeg has three players out for the game, including quarterback Chris Streveler (knee) who is believed to be out for a significant time, wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (ribs) and linebacker Brian Cole (foot). Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle), linebacker Kyrie Wilson (shoulder) and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (illness) are all questionable. Not included in the injury report was starting linebacker Adam Bighill, who is out for the season after his knee surgery.
All eight of the players on Edmonton's injury report are listed as out. Running back Javon Leake (non-football related) and wide receiver Hergy Mayala (calf) are the biggest names on the list.
Keys to Victory
The passing game in Winnipeg is weak at best but has gotten better with quarterback Zach Collaros. Running back Brady Oliveira needs to touch the ball at least 15-20 times in this game as the offense no longer has Streveler as their short yardage runner. Winnipeg's only challenge defensively is containing Ford in the pocket as they need a QB Spy on him at all times.
Returning to Ford, he doesn't need to feel like he has to carry this offense, as the Elks have found their calling card with the running game led by Kevin Brown and Justin Rankin. Edmonton's defense is coming off a seven-turnover game two weeks ago against the Calgary Stampeders so the team needs to replicate that through pressuring Collaros and shutting down the running game.
Prediction
Winnipeg's defense has been ferocious throughout the season, and its defensive line, led by Willie Jefferson, has made life miserable for offenses. Edmonton needs to lean on the running game as Ford may need a couple of drives to get into rhythm. In an unpredictable game like this one, defenses usually finds a way to win the game and the Bombers just have it all figured out defensively.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 26, Edmonton Elks 18
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
