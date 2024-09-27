CFL 2024 Season Week 17 DraftKings Betting Odds
The CFL continues to be unpredictable, which is good for fans, but not as good for those who bet on the games.
Last week, three of the four CFL teams covered the spread, but only half hit the over in points. With teams like the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks deciding to flip a switch and be competitive late in the season, it has complicated the decision of who to pick for bettors.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 17 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.
Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -5, Elks +5
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -238, Elks +285
To no surprise, the Bombers are significant favorites against the Elks following their sixth-straight win, a 13-point victory over Edmonton. Winnipeg has the best defense in the CFL as the team has allowed 23 points or less in seven of the last eight games. With how good the defense is and the Elks' confidence shaken, taking the under and going with the Bombers in the spread are the best bets.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions
Spread: Lions -7, Tiger-Cats +7
O/U: 53.5
Money Line: Lions -360, Tiger-Cats +285
This one is more of a surprise, especially since the Lions are coming off a bye after losing by 16 points to the Argos. Hamilton is red hot, with three straight wins and scoring over 30 points in all of those wins. Both offenses have playmakers all over the field, and defenses are in the bottom half of the CFL, so the over should hit easily. The spread, on the other hand, should be more in favor of Hamilton covering even if they lose.
Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Roughriders -3.5, Redblacks +3.5
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Roughriders -192, Redblacks +160
The Riders got back on track with an eight-point win over the Calgary Stampeders last week, while Ottawa’s offense struggled with just 12 points in a loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Jeremiah Masoli takes over for the injured Dru Brown at quarterback, which should provide a small spark in the offense with the over being in play. This should be a tight game, so the spread is appropriate for the situation, with the home team being the safer choice.
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Alouettes -1.5, Argonauts +1.5
O/U: 52
Money Line: Alouettes -130, Argonauts +110
Division games are always tight, but the Alouettes and Argos have traded 10+ point wins this season with the series tied 1-1. Montreal has more momentum going into the game after a solid 12-point win over Ottawa, but its offense has struggled over the last three games. Toronto has been inconsistent at best, with a 7-7 record, and is still in the playoff hunt. This is the nightmare game to bet on this weekend as the Argos might carry the load for the over, but the spread is a toss-up with this series being blowouts so far this season. It might be best to bet on the other games and stay away from this one.
