CFL 2024 Season Week 18 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks
On Saturday night, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will face the Edmonton Elks in a battle between two teams trying to stay in the playoff conversation.
Saskatchewan (7-7-1) got a lot of help on Friday as the Riders saw the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders lose, meaning all they need to do is win, and they clinch a playoff spot. Last week, the Riders took down the Ottawa Redblacks by 13 points for their second straight win. The Riders' strength is their defense, as they rank third in total defense (354.3).
The Elks (5-10) are on the edge of elimination as they need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive after two straight losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will get another start at quarterback and currently sits fourth in the CFL in passing yards (3,369) and second in passing touchdowns (22). Edmonton has the opposite problem of Saskatchewan, as it has the worst defense in the league.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughriders -2.5, O/U 50
Date/Location: Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 12 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Riders will be faced with five guys being out on offense with their top two running backs A.J. Ouellette (hip) and Ryquell Armstead (shoulder) both not playing. One of their top receivers Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) is going to sit out. Others out include offensive lineman Jacob Brammer (knee) and wide receiver Mitchell Picton (ankle).
Edmonton is also without five players. Offensive linemen Phillip Grohovac (chest) and Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (knee) as well as defensive lineman Romeo McKnight (ankle) will not play. Linebacker D.K. Bonhomme and wide receiver Gavin Cobb are also out dealing with thigh injuries.
Keys to Victory
Saskatchewan is down two running backs, and Bane is out for the passing game. Quarterback Trevor Harris and company have fought through injuries all season and still have the weapons, as Harris will have to lean on Samuel Emilus in the passing game and Frankie Hickson in the running game.
The Bombers exposed Edmonton's defense, with the secondary surrendering over 400 yards and six touchdowns. The defensive line's lack of a pass rush didn't help as the Elks could not get to Zach Collaros. Saskatchewan is going to throw the ball more often on Saturday, so the Edmonton secondary has to find ways to get their hands on the ball, whether it's turnovers or pass breakups.
Prediction
Edmonton's momentum two weeks ago died out after Winnipeg brought them back to reality. The Riders have the stronger defense, but Edmonton's saving grace is that injuries on Saskatchewan's offense could give the Elks a chance. Expect a low-scoring game. With the playoffs on the line, the Riders' defense will make or break it for Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 21, Edmonton Elks 17
