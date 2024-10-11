CFL 2024 Season Week 19 Game Preview: Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Friday night kicks off Week 19 of the CFL season as the Toronto Argonauts face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. This is the second matchup between the two teams, with the previous meeting in Week 8 ending in a 16-14 Argos win over the Bombers in overtime.
Toronto (8-7) was on a bye this week after winning a critical matchup over the Montreal Alouettes two weeks ago. The Argos can clinch the final spot in the playoffs with a win or a tie against the Bombers. Their defense is ranked second in the CFL total defense (349.2), and they rank third in total offense (367.1).
Winnipeg (10-6) has been on a roll with eight straight wins, including a 31-10 blowout win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. Quarterback Zach Collaros has built his way back up to one of the best in the league; he is second in the CFL in passing yards (3,756) and after spending most of the season with more interceptions than touchdowns, he has worked his way to a 16 touchdown to14 interception ratio. The defense continues to shine as the Bombers are first in total defense (328.6) and points allowed per game (20.3).
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -3.5, O/U 49
Date/Location: Friday, October 11, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunset, 8 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Argos will not have four players suited up on Friday night. Defensive lineman Woody Baron and long snapper Adam Guillemette are both out with back injuries. Fullback Brandon Calver (knee) and linebacker Fraser Sopik (hand) are also out of the game.
Winnipeg will have some challenges at wide receiver with Lucky Whitehead (ankle), Nic Demski (knee) and Ontaria Wilson (head) all questionable with injuries. Offensive lineman Gabe Wallace (knee) and fullback Bailey Feltmate (ankle) will not play in the game.
Keys to Victory
The Bombers’ success on offense revolves around the ability to run the football. If Brady Oliveira can still pick up four to five yards a carry, Winnipeg should have success, especially with a banged-up receivers room. Winnipeg’s defense has performed well, but it will be about forcing a good Argos offense to settle for field goals in the red zone.
Chad Kelly needs to have his best game of the season at quarterback as he has been inconsistent since his return from the suspension. That means using his legs to pick up yards and placing the ball into open pockets in the passing game.
Prediction
Toronto is catching Winnipeg at the worst time as this is a Bombers team that has won by double digits in three straight games. The Bombers continue to prove they are the best team in the CFL week after week, which should lead to another win with the hope that the offense performs better than they did in their last meeting.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30, Toronto Argonauts 21
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.