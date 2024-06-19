CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 3 DraftKings Betting Odds

The CFL enters Week 3 of the regular season with team identities being discovered and money to be made by fans of the league.

Anthony Miller

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte (10) kicks the field goal during the second half against the Calgary Stampedersc at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte (10) kicks the field goal during the second half against the Calgary Stampedersc at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Last week in the CFL, fans saw only two games cover the spread and just one game hit the over. That unpredictability is typical for the beginning of the season but not ideal for bettors.

The hope is that with two weeks in the books, bettors will have a better idea of where each team is so they can start hitting the big bucks.

Here are DraftKings’ Week 3 betting odds for each of the four games in the CFL.

1. Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches the ball with Edmonton Elks defensive back Kordell Jackson (15) trying to tackle him during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) catches the ball with Edmonton Elks defensive back Kordell Jackson (15) trying to tackle him during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Alouettes -6.5, Redblacks +6.5

O/U: 47

Money Line: Alouettes -298, Redblacks +240

Despite Montreal missing on the spread in a close win against Edmonton last week, the Als have always been a safe pick to win. Ottawa kept things interesting by upsetting the favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 2. These are two solid offenses, and it would be safe to assume the Als can help get the over if the Redblacks struggle on offense.

2. BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarteback Zach Collards (8) holds the ball in the first hald against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarteback Zach Collards (8) holds the ball in the first hald against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Blue Bombers -2.5, Lions +2.5

O/U: 51

Money Line: Blue Bombers -135, Lions +114

Surprisingly, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are favored for the third straight week despite being 0-2. It helps that the team had an eight-game home winning streak before Week 1. The Lions’ offense has been dominant and should help in scoring at least 25 points, especially since the Bombers secondary has struggled this season.

3. Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Rasheed Bailey (88) scores a touchdown against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Rasheed Bailey (88) scores a touchdown against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Argonauts -6, Elks +6

O/U: 50

Money Line: Argonauts -270, Elks +220

This one is not as much of a surprise as the Toronto Argonauts are coming off a bye but had a Week 1 win against the BC Lions. Edmonton has struggled this season on defense losing two straight to start the season. Offense has not been a problem for either team so betting on the over might be the safest weekend bet.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders kicker Brett Lauther (12) celebrates the victory with defensive lineman Anthony Lanier (91) at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders kicker Brett Lauther (12) celebrates the victory with defensive lineman Anthony Lanier (91) at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Roughriders -2.5, Tiger-Cats +2.5

O/U: 50.5

Money Line: Roughriders -155, Tiger-Cats +130

Saskatchewan was the surprise of the first two weeks, winning each matchup. Like Edmonton, Hamilton is another team struggling on defense, as the Tiger-Cats are coming off a tough loss against the Riders. If last week’s 33-30 thriller between the two teams tells us anything, the over should be safe this week, and it will be a close matchup.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

Home/CFL News