CFL 2024 Season Week 3 DraftKings Betting Odds
Last week in the CFL, fans saw only two games cover the spread and just one game hit the over. That unpredictability is typical for the beginning of the season but not ideal for bettors.
The hope is that with two weeks in the books, bettors will have a better idea of where each team is so they can start hitting the big bucks.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 3 betting odds for each of the four games in the CFL.
1. Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -6.5, Redblacks +6.5
O/U: 47
Money Line: Alouettes -298, Redblacks +240
Despite Montreal missing on the spread in a close win against Edmonton last week, the Als have always been a safe pick to win. Ottawa kept things interesting by upsetting the favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 2. These are two solid offenses, and it would be safe to assume the Als can help get the over if the Redblacks struggle on offense.
2. BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -2.5, Lions +2.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Blue Bombers -135, Lions +114
Surprisingly, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are favored for the third straight week despite being 0-2. It helps that the team had an eight-game home winning streak before Week 1. The Lions’ offense has been dominant and should help in scoring at least 25 points, especially since the Bombers secondary has struggled this season.
3. Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -6, Elks +6
O/U: 50
Money Line: Argonauts -270, Elks +220
This one is not as much of a surprise as the Toronto Argonauts are coming off a bye but had a Week 1 win against the BC Lions. Edmonton has struggled this season on defense losing two straight to start the season. Offense has not been a problem for either team so betting on the over might be the safest weekend bet.
4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Roughriders -2.5, Tiger-Cats +2.5
O/U: 50.5
Money Line: Roughriders -155, Tiger-Cats +130
Saskatchewan was the surprise of the first two weeks, winning each matchup. Like Edmonton, Hamilton is another team struggling on defense, as the Tiger-Cats are coming off a tough loss against the Riders. If last week’s 33-30 thriller between the two teams tells us anything, the over should be safe this week, and it will be a close matchup.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.