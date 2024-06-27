CFL 2024 Season Week 4 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at BC Lions
Week 4 kicks off in the CFL with the BC Lions playing host to the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night.
The Lions (2-1) enter with a two-game winning streak, including wins over the Calgary Stampeders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Vernon Adams Jr. leads the league with 1,038 passing yards through three weeks. BC features the top offense in the league, averaging 412.7 yards per game, and is fourth in total defense (359).
Edmonton (0-3) is still searching for its first win of the season after losing a second-straight game by three points last week to the Toronto Argonauts. While the running game hasn’t gone according to plan, quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has carried the offense with improvement to the passing game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -7.5, O/U 54
Date/Location: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 10:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Edmonton has three players out for the game due to injuries. Those out include linebacker Michael Brodrique (groin), offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (knee) and wide receiver Hergy Mayala (hamstring).
The most significant question mark of the game is whether BC starting quarterback Adams Jr. will start or play after he missed practice on Tuesday. Adams is listed as questionable with an abdominal injury. Starting linebacker Ben Hladik is also questionable with a thumb injury but did practice on Tuesday.
Keys to Victory
The Elks' running game has to pick up, as starting running back Kevin Brown has only 100 yards through three games. Edmonton’s defense has struggled, allowing 30.3 points per game, and they need to find a way to force Adams and the BC offense to turn the ball over.
With Adams injured, it could mean more carries for William Stanback and more quick passes. Don’t expect Adams to be the short-yardage quarterback to avoid taking more hits. It’ll be on the Lions defense to pressure Bethel-Thompson and force them to run the ball.
Prediction
If it weren’t for Adams’ injury and the question of its severity, BC might be an easy pick to win the game. That might still be the case as the offense is full of weapons, including Alexander Hollins and Justin McInnis. Edmonton’s defense has not been able to slow down any offense so far, so the Lions still seem like favorites to win one for the home crowd at BC Place.
BC Lions 37, Edmonton Elks 28
