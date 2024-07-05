CFL 2024 Season Week 5 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
For the second time this season, the Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are facing each other on Friday night.
The last time the two teams played, the Redblacks held on for a 23-19 win over the Bombers after an almost hour-long weather delay late in the fourth quarter. Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown won his first start with the Redblacks after previously playing for the Bombers. At the time, it was the worst start to a season for Winnipeg since 2016.
Ottawa (2-1) is off to a good start on the year after a nice bounce-back win last week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-22. Still, the Redblacks' stats are less impressive; the defense is last in the league in yards per game (393.3) and the offense is second to last in total offense (337.3).
Winnipeg's struggles have been well-documented as the Bombers (0-4) have yet to win a game this season. The offense is the worst-ranked unit in the league, averaging 308 yards per game, and has just one touchdown to five interceptions through four games.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -2.5, O/U 46
Date/Location: Friday, July 5, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 24 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Redblacks have two players out on the injury report with five others listed. Defensive back Ty Cranston (ankle) and linebacker Tyron Vrede (hip) will not play in the game.
In Winnipeg’s biggest storyline, starting quarterback Zach Collaros is out with a thorax injury. Chris Streveler will be taking over as the starter. Five other players are questionable including defensive back Evan Holm (calf), defensive back Noah Hallett (hip), defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (ankle), wide receiver Jeremy Murphy (hip) and offensive lineman Asotui Eli (hip).
Keys to Victory
The offense in Ottawa has to pick it up. They have protected the football well from turnovers but need to get more majors. Watch out for returner DeVonte Dedmon to play the most significant role in the game as field position will make a big difference in how many points the Redblacks score. Defensively, it’s about containing Streveler in the pocket and not letting his feet hurt the team.
Streveler provided a spark to Winnipeg’s offense in last week’s overtime loss to the Calgary Stampeders. His ability to run and pass the ball gives the unit a different dynamic from what the Bombers have with Collaros. Running back Brady Oliveira has to find a way to get it going as he is averaging just 32 rushing yards per game. Winnipeg’s defense should have an easier time against one of the weaker offenses so it will be on the remaining playmakers in Winnipeg to pick it up.
Prediction
While Ottawa is on the right side of the record, these are two teams that have not impressed this season. This should be a low-scoring game. The difference is that the Redblacks are healthier, so Ottawa should be favored to win and not Winnipeg. However, watch for Streveler to possibly challenge the starting quarterback job in Winnipeg if he performs well.
Ottawa Redblacks 21, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 16
