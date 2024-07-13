CFL 2024 Season Week 6 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions
And then there was one. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are the last undefeated team in the CFL after the Montreal Alouettes’ upset loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday. They must now take down the BC Lions on the road in BC Place to stay perfect.
The Riders (4-0) enter the game with no losses after their four-game winning streak continued last week with a win over the Argos. Quarterback Shea Patterson is set to make his second start of the season in place of the injured Trevor Harris. Saskatchewan’s defense has been elite, coming off a five-turnover game. It has allowed 348.2 yards per game, which is third in the league.
BC (4-1) has also been riding high since its Week 1 loss to the Calgary Stampeders with four straight wins, including last week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Quarterback Vernon Adams is in the running for CFL MOP as he leads the CFL in passing yards (1,752) and passing touchdowns (11). The Lions offense has dominated the CFL overall, averaging a league-high 428.6 yards per game, which is 37 yards per game more than second-place Tiger-Cats.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -7.5, O/U 51.5
Date/Location: Saturday, July 13, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Saskatchewan goes into the game with six players out on the injury report. The Riders won’t have defensive linemen Christian Albright (knee), Charbel Dabire (knee), and Nicholas Dheilly (shoulder) with Malik Carney questionable with a knee injury. Others out include wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby (hand), fullback Bruno LaBelle (leg), and offensive lineman Noah Zerr.
The Lions have their share of concerns, with two players out for the game and nine players who are questionable. Defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie (chest) and wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide (knee) are the two guys out. Two key wide receivers are questionable in Keon Hatcher (Achilles) and Jevon Cottoy (ribs).
Keys to Victory
BC’s offensive line has been one of the best in the league. Last week, the unit allowed its first sack since Week 1. The Riders defense puts pressure on the quarterback, so the Lions must have a stellar performance in the trenches. As for the Lions defense, Riders running back A.J. Ouellette and Patterson will need to find ways to run the ball creatively, so shutting that down and forcing Saskatchewan to pass the ball will go a long way.
Prediction
Patterson managed his first start well and got the Riders the win. Their defense played a massive role in creating the five turnovers. They will need to do the same thing, but that will be a tall order against the number one offense in the CFL. BC has too many weapons for the Riders to handle so the team in British Columbia could hold the battle for the top spot in the West Division.
BC Lions 28, Saskatchewan Roughriders 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.