CFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview: BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders
The BC Lions look to win their sixth straight game on Sunday night against the Calgary Stampeders.
This is the second time the two teams have played each other this season. They last faced off in Week 2 when the Lions defeated the Stampeders 26-17.
BC (5-1) enters Week 7 as the hottest team in the CFL thanks to its offense, being tops in the CFL in total yards and the only team in the league at more than 400 yards a game. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is the CFL’s leader in passing yards, and wide receivers Justin McInnis and Alexander Hollins are among the top two in receiving yards. The Lions gave the Saskatchewan Roughriders their first loss of the year last week to take over first place in the West Division.
Calgary (2-3) has been slumping late, losing two straight games by four points each, including last week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Stampeders’ defense is on the opposite side of the Lions’ offense, ranked last in yards allowed per game with 406.6.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -4.5, O/U 52.5
Date/Location: Sunday, July 21, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 29 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Lions have two players listed as out for the game in the latest injury report. Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy (ribs) is again out, and defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba is out with a knee injury. Two other key players, wide receiver Keon Hatcher (Achilles) and defensive lineman Pete Robertson (toe), are questionable.
Calgary also has two players out, including offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (knee) and linebacker Darius Williams (calf/personal). Star defensive back Demerio Houston (ankle) is listed as questionable as he inches closer to getting back on the field.
Keys to Victory
It has become impossible to slow down the Lions offense, as they have been on fire with so many weapons around them. McInnis and Hollins are nightmare matchups, with McInnis being able to grab any catch with his solid hands and Hollins burning defenders on deep passes. Adams needs to press the ball down the field to his playmakers.
Calgary’s secondary has been tested repeatedly, allowing 300 yards per game, which is second to last in the CFL. The unit needs to find a way to press up on the receivers and throw them off their rhythm. The defensive line also needs to pressure Adams, as they had zero sacks the last time the two teams played each other.
Prediction
BC is favored to win this game and will likely be favored in most games for the rest of the season. This is a team of destiny as they try to be one of the two teams in the Grey Cup at BC Place. Calgary still has some things to figure out on both sides of the ball so this should be an easy win for the Lions.
BC Lions 33, Calgary Stampeders 22
