CFL Issues Maximum Fines, Continues Crackdown on Player Safety
After five weeks of play in the 2024 CFL season, 23 player fines have been handed out by the league's disciplinary committee. The majority of them have been for illegal hits during games.
After intense scrutiny in the last several years, the Canadian Football League has instituted stringent policies and fines to safeguard players. Two of the league's most severe player fines were doled out in Week 5, as Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Redha Kramdi and Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Tobias Harris were issued maximum fines for high hits against quarterbacks.
Both violations occurred in the same Week 5 game. Kramdi received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Ottawa’s Dru Brown. Harris was disciplined for delivering a high spear on the Bombers' Chris Streveler. Both instances took place when quarterbacks were sliding.
Brown was unable to return to the game due to a concussion and is currently in protocol with his Week 6 status greatly in question.
In the CFL, once a quarterback slides, the play is blown dead regardless of whether a defender has touched him or not.
Although the league does not disclose the amount of fines per policy, the maximum fine under the collective bargaining agreement is equal to one-half of a player's weekly game check. Kramdi's fine is $2,394; Harris is being docked $1,944 of his weekly salary.
Many have speculated that Harris's illegal hit was retaliation for Kramdi's blow against Brown. This tactic of retaliation still exists in football but is greatly frowned upon. The CFL and its officiating crews attempt to get out in front of these situations before the act arises in games.
The NFL has similar practices, fining players for weekly conduct and safety violations. However, because of the stark difference in standard player pay in Canada, the maximum fine carries a lot more weight.
In the eyes of the CFL, penalizing players in a public fashion weekly will further provide a deterrent for others to prevent future infractions. The CFL is hitting players who commit violent hits where it hurts most.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.