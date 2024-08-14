SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 10
We have hit the halfway point in the 2024 CFL season and fans have gotten to see a variety of quarterbacks step on the field.
The good news is the future of the league is in good hands with young quarterbacks like Tre Ford, Jake Maier and Davis Alexander. The level of talent improved further with the return of Canadian Nathan Rourke to the BC Lions on Tuesday. There is no shortage of talent at the position, which gives the league optimism that things are looking up.
Here are SI.com’s updated quarterback rankings through 10 weeks of the CFL regular season.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
Last week was the first game this season Adams missed as he is dealing with his injury. BC shocked the CFL world by signing Rourke and bringing in competition the rest of the season. It shouldn’t be lost on people that Adams is still second in the CFL in passing yards (2,469) and touchdowns (14). Fans will be blinded by the excitement of Rourke’s return, but Adams still rules supreme in the CFL as the top quarterback.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
The emergence of Alexander continues to capture the imagination of fans as he has made it easy for Montreal to hold off on Cody Fajardo returning. Despite Alexander’s play, Fajardo still ranks number one in the CFL in completion percentage with 77.5. Fajardo has been dominant on the field as he is undefeated as the starting quarterback. When Fajardo returns, he could take the top spot on the rankings over Adams.
3. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
Momentum is building at a rapid rate for Ford, who won his first two starts of the season. Ford left last week’s 33-16 over the Lions early with a rib injury but completed all six of his passes for 96 yards and rushed for 11 yards. He has completed an extraordinary 77.8% of his passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. His stock can only keep going up from here.
4. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
Credit needs to be given when credit is due: Maier has stayed healthy and has played well this season. He wasn’t perfect in last week’s loss against the Toronto Argonauts, but he threw for 373 yards and one major with one interception. He has put up good numbers during the season, completing 71.9% of his passes for 2,355 yards and 14 touchdowns. The young quarterback has taken big steps from last year and Stampeders fans should be excited to see more from him the rest of the year.
5. Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes
With Fajardo lingering behind him to return, Alexander has continued to put up solid numbers for the Alouettes. Alexander had his best game of the season with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns in Montreal’s 33-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has the second-best quarterback efficiency rating in the CFL among quarterbacks with at least two starts with 123.3. The ride will eventually end, but Alexander is no doubt the future of the league.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.