SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 13
Labour Day weekend brought excitement for the CFL as fans saw strong performances from the quarterbacks.
Some of the top quarterbacks did not play over the weekend, but others stepped up and showed they could be in that conversation. Guys like Edmonton’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell had their best games of the season on the biggest stage.
Here is a look at the new quarterback rankings after 13 weeks of the CFL season.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
A bye week left Cody Fajardo on the sidelines during the Labour Day weekend, but it hasn’t changed the stance that he is the top quarterback in the CFL. Fajardo has completed over 75% of his passes with 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. He’ll be back in action against the BC Lions when the playoff-bound Montreal Alouettes will look to secure their sixth-straight win.
2. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
It’s another week on the sidelines for Tre Ford as Bethel-Thompson continues to impress. Ford jumping into the starting lineup though is a big reason the Edmonton Elks have won four of their last five games, even if he wasn’t playing in all those games. We know about his ability to throw accurate passes and run out of the pocket, but his play has inspired the offense to play better, and Bethel-Thompson is making a run at staying in the starting job. Ford served as the backup last week and seems to be close to returning to the starting lineup if interim head coach Jarious Jackson wants to make the move.
3. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Trevor Harris had another solid outing as the starter, but it didn't result in a Riders win. He threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Harris is back in a groove after missing time with his injury. Saskatchewan has been slumping as of late, but Harris is a big reason the team has stayed competitive in their matchups.
4. Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks
Ottawa struggled offensively while losing to the BC Lions by 26 points, but Dru Brown had to carry the offense on his back with no running game. Brown finished with 206 yards passing and one touchdown in the loss. While it was not a smooth game for the first-year starter, Brown has still demonstrated himself to be a consistent performer and has played better as the season has progressed.
5. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton Elks
Bethel-Thompson had his best game of the season last week, throwing for 486 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions as the Elks took care of business against the Calgary Stampeders. Bethel-Thompson finds himself third in the CFL in passing yards (2,879) and second in touchdown passes (17). He has performed well since returning as the starter in Ford’s absence as he has protected the football better. It’ll be a tough decision to pick between Bethel-Thompson and Ford as the starter moving forward.
