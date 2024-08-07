SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 9
The backup quarterbacks once again are stealing the show in the CFL, and the future looks bright for the position. However, injuries have also hurt the position, with two of the best currently missing time. There has been another who, in a short time, has risen in the rankings quickly, and for good reason.
Here are SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through nine weeks of the regular season.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions would like to forget their Week 9 25-0 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Adams finished with just 74 passing yards and one interception while getting knocked out of the game with a lower leg injury that will result in him missing time. It's a critical injury for a Lions team that needs its starting quarterback, but he remains one of the top quarterbacks in the CFL.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Davis Alexander is starting to grab the attention of CFL fans with yet another solid performance with 262 passing yards and one touchdown to one interception as Montreal topped Hamilton 33-16. Nothing has changed with Cody Fajardo, though, as he is accurate and protects the football better than most quarterbacks in the CFL. Alexander's play helped the Alouettes give Fajardo extra rest, but he looks poised to come back stronger.
3. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
Some thought putting Tre Ford in the top five of this list needed to be revised. Ford matured before fans' eyes in the Elks' 42-31 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 9. He demonstrated that even after throwing a pick, he could bounce back, as he completed 81% of his passes for 252 passing yards and rushed for 49 yards with two majors through the air. Is it early to move him up? No, because he proved last year how good he could be. So far, 2024 is the year he elevates his performance.
4. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
With Adams injured and out, Bo Levi Mitchell took the top spot in the CFL in passing yards (2,497) and passing touchdowns (18). The turnovers dropped Mitchell on the list, as he now leads the CFL in interceptions with nine, and his quarterback efficiency is under 100. Hamilton's record this season hasn't helped his cause; he's playing well, but not well enough to have the Tiger-Cats in the playoff hunt.
5. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
While Calgary's performance through three quarters could have been better, Jake Maier stepped up when it mattered the most. Maier threw for 287 yards and two fourth-quarter majors as the Stampeders scored 21 points to shock the Toronto Argonauts 27-23. Despite some inconsistencies, Maier has put up respectable numbers this season, completing 71% of his passes for 13 touchdowns to six interceptions.
