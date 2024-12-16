CFL Sensation Qwan'tez Stiggers Stands Out In First Career NFL Start With Jets
One of pro football's most inspiring stories continues as New York Jets rookie cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers made his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 2023 CFL Rookie of the Year with the Toronto Argonauts leveraged that success into the NFL Draft, where the Jets selected him in the fifth round this past April.
On Sunday, Stiggers, who abandoned playing collegiately due to the tragic loss of his father, was a starter on an NFL field just two years after resurrecting his career playing indoor football in FCF.
Against Jacksonville, the former CFL All-Star showed precisely why he has been able to defy the odds and conventional wisdom.
In the Jets 32-25 victory, with Stiggers starting opposite All-Pro Sauce Gardner, the rookie was guaranteed to be tested. The Georgia native stood up strong, allowing only one catch for 29 yards on three targets and registering four tackles. Pro Football Focus graded Stiggers as one of the Jets' top 10 players in Week 15, grading him with a 77.4 run defense, and 66.3 pass defense grade.
With star cornerback D.J. Reed dealing with injuries and an unrestricted free agent next off-season, it's possible that Stiggers could show enough in the final three weeks of the NFL regular season to warrant a permanent starting role next season.
No matter what occurs from this point on, Stiggers has already won getting to this point.
What an amazing story. Out of the darkness and into the light, just getting to the point Stiggers has where he is starting on an NFL field, is an inspirational victory for dreamers.
Although it's a one-in-a-million dream scenario, Stiggers making it to the NFL is also a testament to the value of alternative pro football leagues.
If not for the existence of a little-known indoor football league called Fan Controlled Football, in which Stiggers shined enough to get a shot in Canada, Sunday would likely never have happened.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.