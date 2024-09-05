Clinched! CFL Determines Montreal Alouettes Have Secured Playoff Spot
The Montreal Alouettes are the first CFL team to clinch a playoff spot.
This week, the CFL announced that Montreal had clinched a spot in the postseason as the team will make another run at the Grey Cup.
The league released playoff-clinching scenarios last week for Montreal, including the Ottawa Redblacks beating the BC Lions. Another scenario was the Redblacks and Lions tying and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders. While the Bombers did beat the Riders, the Lions blew out the Redblacks.
After going through the numbers, the CFL determined that it was mathematically impossible for a West Division team to earn a playoff spot through the crossover rule ahead of the Alouettes. The crossover rule would mean the fourth place team in one division has more points than the third place team in another division.
Montreal’s focus now is to win the East Division where they have a five-point lead over the Redblacks and an eight-point lead over the Toronto Argonauts. The division champion will not be determined this week but could be clinched in the next few weeks.
The Alouettes have gotten off to a fast start with a league-best 10-1 record and 20 points in the standings. Montreal has the number three offense and number two defense in the CFL as they are the only team in the league to have top three units on both sides.
Following their Labour Day weekend bye, the Alouettes will be at home Friday night against the BC Lions.
