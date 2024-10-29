Edmonton Elks Give Offseason Update After 7-11 Finish
Another year, another offseason for the Edmonton Elks after finishing with a losing record and missing the playoffs. This time around, changes are coming for the Elks, who appear to be in a full rebuild with key pieces in place.
The priority for the Elks will be to find a new president to take over the organization. After that, the focus will turn to hiring a general manager and head coach, roles that will be separated this time around. Lastly, they will be reviewing the roster and seeing who they want to bring back and who will hit free agency.
Interim CEO and president Rick LeLacheur was one of many from the organization to speak to the media on Monday. He gave an update on when they will hire a new president as they plan to fill the role soon.
“We’re going to do it the way that is normally done,” LeLacheur said. “We’re going to get a president, and then the president will have involvement in the general manager, and then the general manager will have involvement in the coaching staff."
Next up is the status of interim head coach Jarious Jackson and interim general manager Geroy Simon who took over for Chris Jones five games into the season after Jones was fired. The Elks went 7-6 with Jackson and Simon. Jackson hopes to be able to remove the interim tag from his title, but he knows it isn’t his decision.
"Of course I want it to go in my favour, but, at the same time, I don’t control that,” Jackson said. “My job is to go out and try to win football games each and every week. That’s what myself and the staff try to do."
The last question is what to do about quarterback Tre Ford, who many have called to be the full-time starting quarterback. Ford finished the 2024 season with 1,137 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions, adding 206 rushing yards in eight games. He was non-committal about playing for the Elks in 2025.
"I'm not 100 percent sure,” Ford said “It's not my call. I’ve got to see how the cards fall, see? I’ve got to talk to my agent and see what everybody is saying and go from there."
Edmonton finished 7-11, the fifth straight season the team had a losing record. The team hasn’t been to the postseason since 2019, and its last Grey Cup title was in 2015.
With new ownership taking over, the Elks looked poised to turn things around as long as they get the right people to place to lead the resurgence.
