Edmonton Elks to Start Canadian QB After Bye Week
Despite McLeod Bethel-Thompson's resurgance at quarterback, Tre Ford is going to get his job back.
Via 3DownNation, Edmonton Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson told the media that Ford will be the starting quarterback for the Elks when the team plays the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in two weeks.
“When we get back it will be Tre, but the good part is we’ve got two guys who can get it done,” Jackson said.
“Like I said earlier in the week, Tre was good enough to play today as well. This allowed him to get this week, the bye week, and then the preparation for Winnipeg in order to be healthy.”
Ford took the field in Edmonton's 37-16 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday for the first time in four weeks after Bethel-Thompson suffered an abdominal injury. Bethel-Thompson had been the starter as Ford was dealing with a rib injury he suffered last month against the BC Lions.
In a short time on the field, Ford has thrown for 473 yards and five touchdowns to one interception while rushing for 81 yards. He has completed over 76% of his passes this season.
Bethel-Thompson was the original starter at the beginning of the season and started 0-7 as the quarterback. Ford won the next two starts before Bethel-Thompson took over once again, going 3-1 in the last four games. Bethel-Thompson is currently second in the CFL in passing yards (3,098) and passing touchdowns (19).
The Elks have been one of the hottest teams in the CFL as they have won five of the last six games and are four points behind the Bombers and BC Lions for first place in the West Division. The Saturday, September 21 matchup against Winnipeg will be a critical showdown for Edmonton to get deeper into the playoff conversation.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.