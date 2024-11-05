Examining First Offseason Moves of Alberta CFL Teams
The 2024 season was forgettable for the two Alberta teams, which both missed the playoffs for the first time ever.
The Calgary Stampeders finished with the CFL’s worst record at 5-12-1 and the Edmonton Elks posted a 7-11 record. Both teams went to work last week on rebuilding and retooling their franchise, with each team making changes outside of the roster.
Calgary started by electing not to retain three of its coaches for the 2025 season, including special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam, defensive coordinator Brent Monson and defensive line coach Juwan Simpson. Kilam and Monson were long-time assistants who had been with the franchise for at least 15 years.
Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said in a statement that the moves were necessary.
“As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team,” Dickenson said. “We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best.”
Calgary’s defense was a major concern throughout the season. The Stampeders finished seventh in total defense (382.7) and last in rush defense (125.6). With the team focusing on that side of the ball, in addition to finding their next quarterback, more moves are expected.
The Edmonton Elks announced that Chris Morris was hired as team president and CEO. Morris previously played for Edmonton and was part of three Grey Cup championship teams in 1993, 2003 and 2005. He has also been head coach for the University of Alberta over the last 12 years.
New Elks owner Larry Thompson credited Morris’ previous success as the reason he is being brought in.
“Chris was a winner and a leader during his time as an Eskimo,” Thompson said. “As a teacher, principal, and most recently coach of the Golden Bears, Chris has strived for excellence and commanded respect.”
Morris’ hiring is just the first step as the team is looking to bring in a new general manager by November 24, after which they will start looking to fill the head coaching opening. Interim head coach Jarious Jackson and interim general manager Geroy Simon have not been ruled out as options to retain their jobs.
More moves will be needed to get both teams back to their original glory, but overhauls to the roster and coaching staff are a good start for Edmonton and Calgary.
