Examining Nathan Rourke’s Rocky Return to the CFL
The return of Canada’s popular quarterback, Nathan Rourke, caused a frenzy back in August. Now, the honeymoon phase is starting to wear off.
On Saturday, the BC Lions got thumped by the Saskatchewan Roughriders 39-8, with BC’s quarterback throwing for 200 yards and two interceptions before getting benched for Chase Brice. That is the third time in eight games that Rourke has been benched for either Brice or Vernon Adams Jr.
This season, Rourke has thrown for 1,781 yards and four touchdowns to nine interceptions. He’s added 213 rushing yards and five majors in eight games. Rourke has a 3-5 record as the starting quarterback.
The number one issue for Rourke has been turnovers, he has thrown at least two interceptions in three games this year. His decision-making has left much to be desired, especially since he is only completing 65% of his passes.
One of the biggest mysteries to Rourke is how he has just four passing scores in eight games. He has arguably the best wide receiver group in the CFL with Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher and more at his disposal. Rourke is currently on a four-game streak of no passing touchdowns thrown.
It’s easy to root for Rourke as it is rare to see a good Canadian quarterback. The CFL needs to have more quarterbacks like Rourke who can show Canada and football fans that the country can develop quarterback talent.
The Lions have a dilemma as to whether they stick it out with the franchise quarterback, or go back to the league’s early-season MOP candidate Adams. Unfortunately, the experiment to bring back Rourke doesn’t appear to be working so far and there’s nothing the Lions can do about it as he is the highest-paid player in the CFL.
Other factors contribute to the Lions' struggles, from poor secondary play to inconsistency on the offensive line. At some point, though, Rourke needs to accept some of the blame and figure out how to clean up the mistakes.
BC has one last chance before the playoffs to get it right as they host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.