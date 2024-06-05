How to Watch CFL Games for Free During 2024 Regular Season
The CFL kicks off Thursday night with the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first game of the 2024 regular season. And fans across the United States, Canada and internationally have their options to watch that game and every other one this season through several television and streaming options.
As far as the American audience, CBS Sports Network will exclusively carry the Montreal-Winnipeg kickoff among its 34 regular season games. It will also be home to nearly every weekend game from June until OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, with 23-out-of-26 possible Saturday/Sunday contests.
CBS Sports will also carry the Labour Day Classics on Sept. 2, with the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks matching up against the Calgary Stampeders, and the Thanksgiving Classic on Oct. 14, with the Ottawa Redblacks facing Montreal.
The league’s free, online streaming platform CFL+ will broadcast the remaining 47 regular season games, including Touchdown Pacific and the Fourth of July contest between the Argonauts and Roughriders, as well as the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup championship for American audiences.
New this season, every game carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality after the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with an extended window to tune into CFL action. The platform has also been upgraded for compatibility with Apple AirPlay to facilitate casting onto smart TVs more easily.
Viewers outside of North America will have access to the entirety of the 2024 season via CFL+.
As for Canadian viewers, the CFL on TSN will provide wall-to-wall coverage for the entire season up to the Grey Cup in Vancouver on Nov. 17.
