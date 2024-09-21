Liegghio Lifts Tiger-Cats Over Argos with Six Field Goals, Game-Winner
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats continued their winning ways, scoring a game-winning field goal to beat the Toronto Argonauts 33-31 on Friday night.
It was another clean, turnover-less game for Bo Levi Mitchell as he finished with 362 passing yards and one touchdown. Kicker Marc Liegghio was the star of the night with six field goals, including his game-clinching 48-yarder to close out the match. The biggest eye-sore of the night for the Tiger-Cats was their red-zone offense, as they only scored two touchdowns in six trips.
After an early first-quarter interception, Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly got back on track with 255 yards and one passing touchdown to go with two rushing majors. Penalties killed the Argos, who amassed eight for 82 yards. The Argos also lost the time of possession to Hamilton by over 11 minutes.
Hamilton improved to 5-9 on the season with their third straight win. The Argos are back to .500 with a 7-7 record.
3 Takeaways from Hamilton's Third Straight Win
1. No One is Taking Mitchell's Starting Job in Hamilton
Good luck to Taylor Powell if he wants to take the starting quarterback job from Mitchell again. It's been one of the best turnaround stories of the season as Mitchell's one interception in the last four games has turned into wins for Hamilton. He's been more accurate with the ball, and his decision-making has been a key difference. The offense is rolling and they are putting their defense in good positions thanks to Mitchell returning to his Calgary Stampeders days. If he can manage to get Hamilton into the playoffs, Mitchell should legitimately be considered for the CFL's MOP award.
2. Chad Kelly's Inconsistencies
Friday night's performance could have been better, but Kelly has struggled with turnovers and accuracy throughout the season. He has seven interceptions through five games and Toronto's offense hasn't looked all that different with him back as starter. Even a 9-9 record could get the Argos into the playoffs, but Kelly has been a step off his game since the disastrous playoff loss to the Montreal Alouettes.
3. Can Hamilton Race to Surprising Playoff Spot?
A three-game winning streak will undoubtedly help give a team like the Tiger-Cats a much-needed boost in confidence. The defense has played better over the last month, but Friday night was not their best outing. Hamilton's offense, though, has proven to be one of the best if it can finish off more drives with touchdowns. Their schedule will be tough with Winnipeg, BC and Ottawa among the last four matchups, but this Tiger-Cats team has been beating up on good teams like Toronto and Ottawa, so there's still a chance for them to sneak into the postseason.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions (Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 pm EST)
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 pm EST)
