Montreal Alouettes Extend LB Tyrice Beverette's Contract
The Montreal Alouettes have secured one of their best defensive players in the CFL for an additional year. Linebacker Tyrice Beverette and the Alouettes agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Montreal through the 2026 season.
Beverette is coming off the best season of his CFL career as he eclipsed the 100-defensive tackle mark for the first time. He finished with 111 total tackles, which was third in the CFL, adding eight tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 18 games. The CFL named him to his first CFL All-Star appearance.
His CFL career began in 2019 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he played two seasons, primarily as a special teams defender. The 2024 season would mark his third with the Alouettes, where he gained more playing time on defense while dominating on special teams.
In 2018, he played his lone season in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he spent the preseason with the team. He made four tackles with the Bengals before the team cut him at the end of training camp.
The move to keep him for another year was necessary for the Alouettes, who are looking to keep their core defensive players on the team. Montreal's defense has been in the top five in all three seasons Beverette has been on the team as he played a key role in the Alouettes' Grey Cup title in 2023.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.