Montreal Alouettes Repeat with Back-to-Back Wins Over Hamilton Tiger-Cats
It was nearly deja vu for the Montreal Alouettes as they picked up a 33-23 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.
Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had a quick night, as Taylor Powell replaced him near the end of the first quarter after he threw an interception. Powell finished with an impressive 319 passing yards, 52 rushing yards and two touchdown passes. The Tiger-Cats won the time of possession and had more net offensive yards than the Als.
Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander had another solid outing with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns. His top target was Charleston Rambo, who had six catches for 124 yards and two scores. Linebacker Darnell Sankey performed well with six tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. The Alouettes won the turnover battle, forcing a pair and giving up none.
Hamilton's record drops to 2-7 on the season. The Alouettes, once again, hold the best record in the CFL at 8-1.
3 Takeaways From Montreal's Convincing Win
1. Quarterback Controversy in Hamilton
Another CFL team is having trouble figuring out who should start at quarterback. Bo Levi Mitchell has a significant turnover problem, with a league-high 10 interceptions in nine games. Powell has a different skill set from Mitchell, as he is more mobile and has improved his accuracy from last season. After Saturday night, it seems likely that Powell will take over as the starter, which leaves Mitchell's future in question.
2. Montreal's Defense Shows Dominance
There's a lot of talk about Alexander and the Alouettes' offense and how they have played. The defense has fought through Shawn Lemon's absence, proving why they are one of the best. Guys like Sankey, Tyrice Beverette and Mustafa Johnson helped pave the way to a top-three defense statistically. It's been rare to see the unit struggle, as it was a key part of Montreal's Grey Cup run last year, and the Al's success in the first half of 2024.
3. Changes Coming for Tiger-Cats?
Hamilton already fired its special teams coordinator four games into the season. A quarterback change is imminent with Powell over Mitchell. It seems unlikely another major coaching change will be made, but lineups could move around as Hamilton scrambles to find the right guys to play to try to turn the season around.
What's Next
Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday, Aug. 16)
Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, Aug. 17)
