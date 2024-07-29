Montreal Alouettes Third-String QB Davis Alexander Becoming Overnight Sensation
It only takes one moment in football to change the course of a player’s career. Fans might have seen that moment for Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander on Thursday night.
After a 16-3 halftime deficit for the Als against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Montreal head coach Jason Maas made a change at quarterback from Caleb Evans to Alexander. The move paid off as Montreal scored 17 unanswered points on its first three drives of the second half to seal a 20-16 win.
Alexander’s performance was special. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 rushing yards. The moment was significant for Alexander, who made the most of his first real shot.
“This is incredible and I’m super happy,” Alexander told the media after the game. “We came out with the win and that’s all that matters. I’m super thankful. This is my third year and I’ve put in a lot of work. Everybody stepped up. Obviously it wasn’t just me. I’ll definitely remember this one for a while.”
Not everyone in that stadium was surprised by his performance.
“Davis did his part and did his job,” coach Maas said. “We knew he could; he just never did it in a moment like this. This was his first taste of what it’s like to be a quarterback in this league — and I think he passed with flying colors.”
“He’s a gunslinger and we know that. His confidence on the field, we rallied behind that. That’s Davis’s confidence. He never wavers. He treats every practice like it’s his job to win. I think you’re going to see a lot of him. I’m so proud of that guy.”- Montreal Alouettes WR Tyson Philpot
Prior to the game, Alexander had just 145 passing yards and one interception. He also had 22 rushing yards and a touchdown in three seasons with Montreal.
The 25-year-old quarterback was a starter at Portland State where he went to school for five years. Alexander finished with 9,215 yards and 63 touchdowns to 31 interceptions while also rushing for 1,258 yards and 25 scores.
Fans have already seen the potential of his athleticism and accuracy with the football. He might have dethroned Evans as the backup and could be Cody Fajardo's replacement when he hangs up the cleats. This appears to be the beginning of a journey that could end in Alexander being a starter in the CFL and maybe in Montreal.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.